Leverkusen crushes Bochum 4-0 to go into winter break in top spot

Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick scored a first half hat-trick to guide it to a 4-0 victory over VfL Bochum on Wednesday and send it into the winter break in top spot with a four-point advantage.

Leverkusen, unbeaten in the league, was unstoppable after a slow start and struck three times in 15 minutes to kill of the game in the first half. The league resumes on January 12.

ALSO READ: Bayern Munich battle past Wolfsburg 2-1 with Kane on target again

The 27-year-old Czech forward drilled in a penalty on the half hour mark and then slotted in his second goal of the evening in the 32nd after a low cross into the box from Jeremie Frimpong.

He completed his hat-trick in stoppage time heading in an Alejandro Grimaldo corner.

Leverkusen added a fourth with substitute Victor Boniface in the 69th.

Leverkusen ends the year on 42 points in top spot, four ahead of Bayern Munich, which has a game in hand. VfB Stuttgart is third on 34.