MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Leverkusen crushes Bochum 4-0 to go into winter break in top spot

Leverkusen, unbeaten in the league, was unstoppable after a slow start and struck three times in 15 minutes to kill of the game in the first half.

Published : Dec 21, 2023 07:56 IST , Leverkusen - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the German Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfL Bochum at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.
Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the German Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfL Bochum at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo Credit: MARTIN MEISSNER/ AP
infoIcon

Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the German Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfL Bochum at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo Credit: MARTIN MEISSNER/ AP

Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick scored a first half hat-trick to guide it to a 4-0 victory over VfL Bochum on Wednesday and send it into the winter break in top spot with a four-point advantage.

Leverkusen, unbeaten in the league, was unstoppable after a slow start and struck three times in 15 minutes to kill of the game in the first half. The league resumes on January 12.

ALSO READ: Bayern Munich battle past Wolfsburg 2-1 with Kane on target again

The 27-year-old Czech forward drilled in a penalty on the half hour mark and then slotted in his second goal of the evening in the 32nd after a low cross into the box from Jeremie Frimpong.

He completed his hat-trick in stoppage time heading in an Alejandro Grimaldo corner.

Leverkusen added a fourth with substitute Victor Boniface in the 69th.

Leverkusen ends the year on 42 points in top spot, four ahead of Bayern Munich, which has a game in hand. VfB Stuttgart is third on 34. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Bundesliga /

Bayer Leverkusen /

Patrik Schick

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga: Barcelona needs late goal to beat last-place Almeria 3-2, ends winless streak
    AP
  2. Leverkusen crushes Bochum 4-0 to go into winter break in top spot
    Reuters
  3. Lautaro misses a penalty and two-time defending champion Inter loses to Bologna in Italian Cup
    AP
  4. UK lawmakers call on Premier League to reduce volume of gambling adverts
    Reuters
  5. Bayern Munich battle past Wolfsburg 2-1 with Kane on target again
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Leverkusen crushes Bochum 4-0 to go into winter break in top spot
    Reuters
  2. Bayern Munich battle past Wolfsburg 2-1 with Kane on target again
    Reuters
  3. Bayern extends Thomas Muller’s contract by a year to 2025 with club record in sight
    Reuters
  4. Dortmund forward Adeyemi to miss ‘several weeks’ with injury
    AFP
  5. Bayern Munich’s Coman, Mazraoui ruled out for weeks, says coach Tuchel
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga: Barcelona needs late goal to beat last-place Almeria 3-2, ends winless streak
    AP
  2. Leverkusen crushes Bochum 4-0 to go into winter break in top spot
    Reuters
  3. Lautaro misses a penalty and two-time defending champion Inter loses to Bologna in Italian Cup
    AP
  4. UK lawmakers call on Premier League to reduce volume of gambling adverts
    Reuters
  5. Bayern Munich battle past Wolfsburg 2-1 with Kane on target again
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment