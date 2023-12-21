MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bayern Munich battle past Wolfsburg 2-1 with Kane on target again

The England captain has now been involved in 26 goals in the league with his 21 goals and five assists, equalling the tally for the entire 2022/23 season of Randal Kolo Muani, who had the most goal involvements.

Published : Dec 21, 2023 07:42 IST , Wolfsburg - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayern’s Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal of the game during the German Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich at the Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany.
Bayern’s Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal of the game during the German Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich at the Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany. | Photo Credit: SWEN PFÖRTNER/ AP
infoIcon

Bayern’s Harry Kane celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal of the game during the German Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich at the Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany. | Photo Credit: SWEN PFÖRTNER/ AP

Bayern Munich was made to work hard for a 2-1 victory at VfL Wolfsburg on Wednesday with Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane on target, to go into the winter break in second place, four points off the top and with a game in hand.

Jamal Musiala, the youngest Bayern player to reach 100 Bundesliga matches, headed the visitors into the lead after a pinpoint cross from Thomas Mueller in the 33rd minute.

ALSO READ: Nottingham Forest appoints Nuno as new manager

Kane, the league’s most expensive transfer after joining this season in a 100-million-euros ($109.41 million) move from Tottenham Hotspur, then powered a unstoppable shot from 20 metres (65.62 ft) out into the top corner for his 21st league goal two minutes before the break.

The England captain has now been involved in 26 goals in the league with his 21 goals and five assists, equalling the tally for the entire 2022/23 season of Randal Kolo Muani, who had the most goal involvements.

Wolfsburg, however, still had time to cut the deficit after Maximilian Arnold was given too much space at the edge of the box to beat keeper Manuel Neuer with his shot.

The Bavarians soaked up considerable pressure and Neuer blocked another Arnold shot in stoppage time to protect their lead.

“This may have looked the way it looked but it was overall a great team effort,” Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said. “We did everything we could to get this narrow win.”

Bayern was missing several players through injury and illness.

“We worked hard and were disciplined in defence but the goal gave Wolfsburg a lot of confidence. We had to survive some tough moments (in the second half) but we did it really well.”

Bayern is in second place on 38 points with a game in hand and with leaders Bayer Leverkusen on 42. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Bundesliga /

Harry Kane /

Bayern Munich /

Wolfsburg /

Jamal Musiala

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern Munich battle past Wolfsburg 2-1 with Kane on target again
    Reuters
  2. India vs Australia, Women’s Test LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch one-off match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe scores twice on 25th birthday as PSG beats Metz 3-1
    AP
  4. Seven newcomers in 15-man West Indies squad to play two test matches in Australia
    AP
  5. IPL 2024 Auction: Pacers pack a punch as Starc, Cummins fetch record bids
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Bundesliga

  1. Bayern Munich battle past Wolfsburg 2-1 with Kane on target again
    Reuters
  2. Bayern extends Thomas Muller’s contract by a year to 2025 with club record in sight
    Reuters
  3. Dortmund forward Adeyemi to miss ‘several weeks’ with injury
    AFP
  4. Bayern Munich’s Coman, Mazraoui ruled out for weeks, says coach Tuchel
    Reuters
  5. Bundesliga approves plan to sell share of TV rights to investor despite fan protests
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bayern Munich battle past Wolfsburg 2-1 with Kane on target again
    Reuters
  2. India vs Australia, Women’s Test LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch one-off match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe scores twice on 25th birthday as PSG beats Metz 3-1
    AP
  4. Seven newcomers in 15-man West Indies squad to play two test matches in Australia
    AP
  5. IPL 2024 Auction: Pacers pack a punch as Starc, Cummins fetch record bids
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment