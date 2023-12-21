Bayern Munich battle past Wolfsburg 2-1 with Kane on target again

Bayern Munich was made to work hard for a 2-1 victory at VfL Wolfsburg on Wednesday with Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane on target, to go into the winter break in second place, four points off the top and with a game in hand.

Jamal Musiala, the youngest Bayern player to reach 100 Bundesliga matches, headed the visitors into the lead after a pinpoint cross from Thomas Mueller in the 33rd minute.

Kane, the league’s most expensive transfer after joining this season in a 100-million-euros ($109.41 million) move from Tottenham Hotspur, then powered a unstoppable shot from 20 metres (65.62 ft) out into the top corner for his 21st league goal two minutes before the break.

The England captain has now been involved in 26 goals in the league with his 21 goals and five assists, equalling the tally for the entire 2022/23 season of Randal Kolo Muani, who had the most goal involvements.

Wolfsburg, however, still had time to cut the deficit after Maximilian Arnold was given too much space at the edge of the box to beat keeper Manuel Neuer with his shot.

The Bavarians soaked up considerable pressure and Neuer blocked another Arnold shot in stoppage time to protect their lead.

“This may have looked the way it looked but it was overall a great team effort,” Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel said. “We did everything we could to get this narrow win.”

Bayern was missing several players through injury and illness.

“We worked hard and were disciplined in defence but the goal gave Wolfsburg a lot of confidence. We had to survive some tough moments (in the second half) but we did it really well.”

Bayern is in second place on 38 points with a game in hand and with leaders Bayer Leverkusen on 42.