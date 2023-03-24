Bundesliga

Bayern Munich set to sack Nagelsmann, Tuchel favourite to take over: reports

Former Dortmund and Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel is likey to take over at Bayern Munich.

Julian Nagelsmann signed for Bayern Munich in 2021.

Bayern Munich is set to dismiss head coach Julian Nagelsmann with immediate effect on Thursday, according to reports from Germany.

Bayern is just a point behind league leader Borussia Dortmund ahead of their meeting on April 1 and is in the quarterfinal of the Champions League, where it will take on Manchester City.

Former Dortmund and Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel is likely to take over at the Bavarians.

Nagelsmann was signed by Bayern in 2021 on a five-year deal and won the Bundesliga in his first season.

