Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Dortmund coach Favre 'misunderstood' amid post-Klassiker exit talk Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre made it clear he will not leave the club following the Klassiker defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich. Ben Spratt 28 May, 2020 12:20 IST Borussia Dortmund fell seven points behind leader Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race after losing Der Klassiker on Tuesday. - Bongarts Lucien Favre insists he is not about to quit as Borussia Dortmund head coach despite a Klassiker defeat to Bayern Munich that appeared to end their Bundesliga title hopes.Dortmund could have closed to within a point of league leader and defending champion Bayern with victory at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.But Favre's side toiled after a strong start and went down 1-0 thanks to Joshua Kimmich's stunning chip.Former Hertha Berlin, Borussia Monchengladbach and Nice boss Favre has not won a league title since the 2006-07 Swiss Super League and has been criticised in some quarters for a persistent failure to deliver top prizes.This perception was put to Favre following the Bayern defeat, and he told Sky Sport: "This has been said here for months. I know how to do it. I'll talk about it in a few weeks."The coach's comments prompted speculation his Dortmund reign could end "in a few weeks" – a year before his contract expires – but he says he was misunderstood.READ: Leverkusen ousted by Wolfsburg, Monchengladbach held by Bremen "I don't think about giving up at all," Favre said on Wednesday, as quoted by Bild."We were all disappointed [on Tuesday], but my words in the interview immediately after the game seem to have been misunderstood in many ways."The only thing I wanted to answer to relevant questions was that now is not the time to take stock of the season."Why? Already on Sunday, in Paderborn, we have to achieve a top performance again. We have to focus on that, nothing else."