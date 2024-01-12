Spain forward Olmo set to return for RB Leipzig

Spain forward Dani Olmo is set to make his return from injury in Saturday’s home clash with Eintracht Frankfurt, coach Marco Rose confirmed on Friday.

“Dani is back and feels good,” Rose said, adding Olmo will likely be brought off the bench.

“He cannot yet play more than 60 or 70 minutes. He should be able to play 20 to 25 minutes.”

Olmo started the season strongly, scoring a hat-trick in Leipzig’s 3-0 German Super Cup win over Bayern Munich in August, but has since been frustrated by injury.

He injured his knee while on international duty in September and returned for Leipzig in October, but was sidelined again in early November with a shoulder complaint.

Olmo, who came through the Barcelona youth system, has scored six goals in seven games in all competitions this season, despite starting just four times.

Leipzig, who have won the past two German Cups but were eliminated from the competition in the second round by Wolfsburg in October, sit in fourth place, nine points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

The 25-year-old, who has 32 caps and seven goals for Spain, joined Leipzig in 2020 after five years at Dinamo Zagreb.

Olmo has caught the eye of several of Europe’s top clubs but decided in June to extend his deal with Leipzig until 2027.