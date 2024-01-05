Canadian full-back Tajon Buchanan joins Inter Milan on a permanent deal from Club Brugge

Inter Milan on Friday has confirmed the signing of Canadian wing-back and former New England Revolution attacker Tajon Buchanan from Club Brugge.

The Italian club took to social media platform to confirm the news on Friday evening.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

The Nerazzurri needed to sign a player in that department after the injury to former Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado, who will miss at least three months, leaving Denzel Dumfries as the only right sided full-back in the squad. The Serie A league leaders prized away the talented youngster as one of the recruitments in the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old of Jamaican descent, played for League1 Ontario side Sigma before getting selected in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft by New England Revolution.

ALSO READ | January transfers 2024: When does the winter transfer window open and close around the world?

He made his international debut for Canada in 2021 against Aruba, setting up two goals in a 7–0 victory. He has four goals to his name from 35 appearances.

In November 2022, Buchanan was named to Canada’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In Canada’s second match against Croatia, the team scored their first ever goal at a men’s World Cup, with Buchanan sending in a cross that was met by the head of Alphonso Davies and sent into the back of the net.