Football

Champions League: Chelsea draws to Salzburg; Benfica beats Juventus

While Chelsea had to settle for a 1-1 draw at its home to Salzburg, Juventus had to concede a 2-1 defeat to Benfica.

Reuters
15 September, 2022 03:12 IST
Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling with Ruben Loftus-Cheek after the match.

Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling with Ruben Loftus-Cheek after the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Graham Potter’s first game as Chelsea manager ended in a disappointing 1-1 draw at home against Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday, leaving the English team facing an uphill task to advance from its group.

Raheem Sterling, deployed as an attacking left wing back in an early tactical call by Potter, curled home a fine finish to give Chelsea the lead in the 48th minute at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea failed to put away a number of half-chances and was made to pay by the Austrian champions, who equalized through Noah Okafor in the 75th.

Having lost 1-0 at Dinamo Zagreb last week, Chelsea has just one point from its opening two matches and now faces back-to-back matches against AC Milan after the international break.

Salzburg has drawn both of its games 1-1.

It was Potter’s first experience of the Champions League as a coach after replacing Thomas Tuchel at the helm last week.

Benfica fights back to beat Juventus 2-1

Benfica’s David Neres in action with Juventus’ Leonardo Bonucci REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Benfica’s David Neres in action with Juventus’ Leonardo Bonucci REUTERS/Massimo Pinca | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Twice European Champions Benfica fought back to secure a 2-1 win at Juventus with goals from Joao Mario and David Neres in Champions League Group H on Wednesday.

Juventus took a fourth-minute lead when Arkadiusz Milik climbed highest inside the box to head the ball into the bottom-left corner from a Leandro Paredes set piece.

As halftime approached, Benfica began to gain more control and possession as the pressure from Juventus eased.

The visitors were awarded a penalty in the 43rd minute following a VAR check after Juventus midfielder Fabio Miretti fouled Goncalo Ramos inside the box and Mario equalised from the spot.

Benfica maintained their momentum in the second half, with Neres putting them ahead in the 55th minute from close range.

Benfica will host Paris St Germain next on Oct. 5, when Juventus will play Maccabi Haifa.

