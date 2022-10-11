UEFA Champions League

Celtic fined for provocative banner, Sevilla to pay Man City for bus damage

Celtic has been fined 15,000 euros ($14,595) by UEFA for displaying a provocative banner following Queen Elizabeth's death during its Champions League draw against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Reuters
11 October, 2022 18:09 IST
11 October, 2022 18:09 IST
File Photo: Celtic fans unfurled a banner that UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body said carried a “message not fit for a sports event”.

File Photo: Celtic fans unfurled a banner that UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body said carried a “message not fit for a sports event”. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Celtic has been fined 15,000 euros ($14,595) by UEFA for displaying a provocative banner following Queen Elizabeth's death during its Champions League draw against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Celtic has been fined 15,000 euros ($14,595) by UEFA for displaying a provocative banner following Queen Elizabeth's death during its Champions League draw against Shakhtar Donetsk, Europe's football governing body said on Tuesday.

Last month's match in Warsaw was held a week after the Queen's death and Celtic fans unfurled a banner that UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body said carried a "message not fit for a sports event".

While one banner carried an expletive directed at the royal family, another read "Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan".

The second was a sarcastic reference to the unemployed labourer who made his way into the Queen's Buckingham Palace bedroom in 1982 and spoke briefly to her before being hauled off by security guards.

Sevilla was fined 5,000 euros and asked to contact Manchester City within 30 days for the settlement of damages caused by the Spanish club's supporters when they broke a window of the team bus before the match last month.

German side Borussia Dortmund was also fined 5,000 euros and similarly asked to contact City for settlement costs for unspecified acts of damage. City beat both teams in the two group games.

Read more stories on UEFA Champions League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for

Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update

Slide shows

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City: 2021 Champions League final in pictures

UCL: Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar to headline group stage

Barcelona's four years of Champions League misery

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us