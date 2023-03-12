UEFA Champions League

Eintracht fans banned again from Napoli trip: agencies

The ban was imposed after violence in the first leg in Frankfurt, which saw nine people taken into custody

AFP
Milan 12 March, 2023 23:14 IST
General view of fans inside the stadium in an Eintracht Frankfurt match.

General view of fans inside the stadium in an Eintracht Frankfurt match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Eintracht Frankfurt fans have again been banned from attending their team’s Champions League showdown at Napoli following a new ruling on Sunday from the Naples prefecture.

Italian news agency AGI reported that the city’s prefect Claudio Palomba had signed a new order banning people resident in the city of Frankfurt from buying tickets for the second leg of the last 16 clash “to protect public safety”.

On Saturday, an initial ban on Eintracht fans, imposed on Friday by the Italian interior ministry which targeted all people residing in Germany, had been overturned.

The ministry imposed the ban after violence in the first leg in Frankfurt, which saw nine people taken into custody.

Napoli, which is 18 points clear at the top of Serie A, won the first leg in Frankfurt 2-0 last month.

