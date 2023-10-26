MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Union Berlin suspends on-loan Chelsea player David Datro Fofana for a week for refusing a handshake

Union Berlin has suspended forward David Datro Fofana for a week after he refused to shake his coach’s hand during the Champions League loss to Napoli.

Published : Oct 26, 2023 21:54 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

AP
Napoli’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo, right, is challenged by Union’s David Datro Fofana during the group C Champions League match between Union Berlin and Napoli.
Napoli’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo, right, is challenged by Union’s David Datro Fofana during the group C Champions League match between Union Berlin and Napoli. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Napoli’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo, right, is challenged by Union’s David Datro Fofana during the group C Champions League match between Union Berlin and Napoli. | Photo Credit: AP

Union Berlin has suspended forward David Datro Fofana for a week after he refused to shake his coach’s hand during the Champions League loss to Napoli.

Fofana walked past coach Urs Fischer’s outstretched hand on Tuesday after Fischer substituted him in the 70th minute of the 1-0 loss to the Italian champions. The two briefly made contact when Fischer appeared to jostle Fofana. It was Union’s ninth consecutive loss in all competitions.

Union spokesperson Christian Arbeit said on Thursday that Fofana had apologized to Fischer and sporting director Oliver Ruhnert. Fischer said he hoped Fofana would learn from the incident and that “it’s about accepting decisions.”

ALSO READ
Atalanta fans take detour to surprise former player Josip Ilicic

Fofana is set to train separately from the team and will not be considered for selection against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday or against Stuttgart in the German Cup on Tuesday, Arbeit said. He will rejoin the team starting Wednesday.

Fofana posted an apology to the team and supporters on Instagram previously and indicated he had wanted to stay on the field rather than be substituted.

“The gesture was not intended and in no way does it represent my attitude, all this was generated as a result of frustration because I wanted to continue helping the team to obtain a positive result,” he wrote.

Fofana joined Chelsea from Norwegian club Molde in January but made only four appearances for the English club last season.

The 20-year-old Ivory Coast forward was sent to Union on loan in July but hasn’t scored in 11 appearances for the German team, which is playing in the Champions League for the first time. Fofana is closing in on a year since his last goal in a competitive game, for Molde in the Norwegian league on Nov. 13.

Related Topics

Union Berlin /

David Datro Fofana /

Champions League /

Napoli

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Union Berlin suspends on-loan Chelsea player David Datro Fofana for a week for refusing a handshake
    AP
  2. PAK vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma is unfazed of chasing against ‘mercurial’ Pakistan
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. French Open 2023: Indian challenge ends after Satwik-Chirag lose, Sindhu retires with knee issue in round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. Atalanta fans take detour to surprise former player Josip Ilicic
    Reuters
  5. Newcastle’s Tonali banned for 10 months for betting offences
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Union Berlin suspends on-loan Chelsea player David Datro Fofana for a week for refusing a handshake
    AP
  2. Vinicius Jr ‘back to his best,’ says Real Madrid boss Ancelotti
    Reuters
  3. Champions League 2023-24: Man City changes typical pre-match routine to get used to an artificial pitch
    AP
  4. Champions League 2023-24: Ukrainian champion Shakhtar Donetsk hires new coach before facing Barcelona
    AP
  5. Ten Hag praises much-maligned Maguire, Onana after Champions League win
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Union Berlin suspends on-loan Chelsea player David Datro Fofana for a week for refusing a handshake
    AP
  2. PAK vs SA, ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma is unfazed of chasing against ‘mercurial’ Pakistan
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. French Open 2023: Indian challenge ends after Satwik-Chirag lose, Sindhu retires with knee issue in round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. Atalanta fans take detour to surprise former player Josip Ilicic
    Reuters
  5. Newcastle’s Tonali banned for 10 months for betting offences
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment