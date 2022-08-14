PREVIEW

Chelsea’s Premier League campaign gets its first big challenge as it sets up to host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel’s men will have to deal with a resurgent Tottenham Hotspur side which began its season in rampaging fashion with a 4-1 win over Southampton last week.

Chelsea, meanwhile, eked out a slender 1-0 win over Everton, courtesy of a Jorginho penalty. Edouard Mendy pulled in a splendid shift in between the stick to help his side to a clean sheet and a win.

Spurs manager, Antonio Conte, would have a point to prove to his former employees, after having been at the receiving end of three defeats against the Blues last season.

With both sides expected to go in with a similar formation (three at the back), expect a cagey affair that might be defined by a moment of genius from the attackers of either side.

PREDICTED 11 SPURS - Lloris | Romero, Davies, Dier | Perisic, Royal, Hojberg, Bentacur | Son, Kulusevski, Kane CHELSEA - Mendy | Koulibaly, Silva, Azpilicueta | James, Jorginho, Kante, Cucurella | Mount, Havertz, Sterling

Where can you watch the Chelsea vs Tottenham match?

The Chelsea vs Tottenham match will be broadcasted in the Star Sports Network. Disney Hotstar will live stream the matches.

When and Where will the Chelsea vs Tottenham match happen?

The Chelsea vs Tottenham match will happen at 9 PM IST on August 14 at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea’s home ground.