Dorival Junior promises to turn Brazil’s plight around

As the head coach of the Brazil men’s national team, Dorival Junior vowed to turn around the side’s fortunes after a run of poor results in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Published : Jan 12, 2024 10:38 IST , Mexico City - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Newly appointed coach of Brazil national team Dorival Junior.
Newly appointed coach of Brazil national team Dorival Junior. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Newly appointed coach of Brazil national team Dorival Junior. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Dorival Junior was unveiled on Thursday as the head coach of the Brazil men’s national team and he vowed to turn around the side’s fortunes after a run of poor results in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Former Sao Paulo coach signed a contract until December 2026 and takes over following the sacking of Fernando Diniz.

“Today I am here representing the most winning team on the planet, the one that inspires many around the world. And it has the obligation to win again,” Dorival told a news conference.

“Our moment is difficult. But nothing that is impossible to reverse quickly.” The five-time world champions have been going through a turbulent period since being knocked out from the 2022 World Cup in the quarterfinals.

That loss on penalties to Croatia led to the departure of coach Tite.

Dier joins Bayern Munich after a decade at Tottenham

Brazil was then guided by Under-20 coach Ramon Menezes before the interim appointment of Diniz last year.

It has lost three of its six qualifiers to date, winning only two matches. It’s sixth in the standings, trailing leaders and World Cup holders Argentina by eight points.

Dorival emerged as the leading candidate for the job after Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti extended his contract with Real Madrid following failed negotiations to manage the South American side.

“There is no one to blame. There is no interference, there is nothing like that. What we need from now on is to look for solutions,” the 61-year-old Dorival added.

“We need to deliver a reliable national team, one that gives us all credibility. Brazilian football is very strong, it reinvents itself. It cannot go through the moment it is going through. Let it serve as a lesson so we can find a new way forward.”

Dorival’s first match in charge will be a friendly against England on March 23. 

