Former England and Arsenal defender Sansom hospitalised

Former England and Arsenal defender Kenny Sansom has been hospitalised after falling ill.

The 61-year-old's hospitalisation was confirmed via his Twitter account on Friday, with coronavirus ruled out as the cause and no further details provided.

"Kenny is currently ill in hospital. He is being well cared for and does not have COVID-19," a tweet read.

"Kenny's family and close friends kindly ask the media to respect his and their privacy, plus that of the healthcare workers treating Kenny."



Sansom played 86 games for England in the 1970s and '80s, while he enjoyed a long spell at Arsenal as a player.





He joined Arsenal from Crystal Palace in 1980, making nearly 400 appearances for the Gunners before later playing for Newcastle United, QPR, Coventry City, Everton, Brentford and Watford.