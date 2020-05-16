Football Football Former England and Arsenal defender Sansom hospitalised Kenny Sansom, who played for England and Arsenal, has been hospitalised. Dejan Kalinic 16 May, 2020 07:59 IST Former England and Arsenal defender Kenny Sansom - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 16 May, 2020 07:59 IST Former England and Arsenal defender Kenny Sansom has been hospitalised after falling ill.The 61-year-old's hospitalisation was confirmed via his Twitter account on Friday, with coronavirus ruled out as the cause and no further details provided."Kenny is currently ill in hospital. He is being well cared for and does not have COVID-19," a tweet read."Kenny's family and close friends kindly ask the media to respect his and their privacy, plus that of the healthcare workers treating Kenny."READ: Four Sampdoria players given COVID-19 all-clear Sansom played 86 games for England in the 1970s and '80s, while he enjoyed a long spell at Arsenal as a player. Kenny is currently ill in hospital. He is being well cared for and does not have COVID-19. Kenny’s family and close friends kindly ask the media to respect his and their privacy, plus that of the healthcare workers treating Kenny.— Kenny Sansom (@KennySansom03) May 15, 2020 He joined Arsenal from Crystal Palace in 1980, making nearly 400 appearances for the Gunners before later playing for Newcastle United, QPR, Coventry City, Everton, Brentford and Watford. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is - we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos