Anthony Martial close to sealing move away from Manchester United

Anthony Martial is close to securing a move away from Manchester United.

The France forward is set to be loaned to Spanish team Sevilla until the end of the season. There will be no fee involved or option to buy.

ALSO READ: Barcelona's Fati elects to avoid surgery on hamstring injury

United manager Ralf Rangnick said last month that the 26-year-old Martial wanted to leave after falling down the list of forwards at the club, behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood.

Martial became the world’s most expensive teenage player when United signed him from AS Monaco in September 2015 for 36 million pounds (then $55.1 million).