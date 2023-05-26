Chelsea starts its youngest side in Premier League era, against Man United

Chelsea started its youngest side to start in a Premier League game, against Manchester United at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester on Thursday.

At 23 years and 238 days, this was the youngest squad for the Blues in the Premier League era as Frank Lampard’s boys look to end the season on a high.

Frank Lampard, who has taken charge of the team as an interim manager until the end of the season, has had a dismal return to the club with which won the Premier League thrice and the Champions League once. In nine games in charge so far this season, he has managed just one win.

But the ray of hope for him has been his habit to field young players -- something that he did in his previous managerial stint at Chelsea as well.

Therefore, it was no surprise that the three youngest starting sides of Chelsea have all been fielded by the former England midfielder.

Youngest starting lineups for Chelsea in the Premier League:

⦿ Manchester Utd vs Chelsea (23 years, 238 days) -- May 25, 2023

Manchester Utd vs Chelsea (23 years, 238 days) -- May 25, 2023 ⦿ Chelsea vs Crystal Palace (24 years, 88 days) -- November 9, 2019

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace (24 years, 88 days) -- November 9, 2019 ⦿ Chelsea vs Sheffield Utd (24 years, 158 days) -- August 31, 2019

Chelsea is just the third team in Premier League history to start as many as nine players aged under 24 in a match, after Middlesbrough (10 v Fulham, May 2006) and Aston Villa (10 v Swansea, Jan 2013).

The Blues, who won the Champions League in 2021, will end this season without silverware despite their new U.S. owners’ huge spending on new players.

More to follow.