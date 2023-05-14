Premier League

Leeds fan charged with assault after shoving Newcastle manager Howe

Howe was shoved in the closing stages of Saturday’s clash at Elland Road, following which Leeds issued a lifetime ban on the supporter.

Reuters
14 May, 2023 16:25 IST
14 May, 2023 16:25 IST
File image of Eddie Howe.

File image of Eddie Howe. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Howe was shoved in the closing stages of Saturday’s clash at Elland Road, following which Leeds issued a lifetime ban on the supporter.

A Leeds United supporter has been charged with assault after running into the technical area and pushing Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe in the chest during the 2-2 Premier League draw, police said on Sunday.

Howe was shoved in the closing stages of Saturday’s clash at Elland Road, following which Leeds issued a lifetime ban on the supporter.

Howe said he could not remember much about the incident but called for better security measures.

Also Read
Fan confronts, pushes Newcastle manager Howe during Premier League game

“Police have charged a man with assault and entering the field of play following an incident at Elland Road football stadium during the Leeds United versus Newcastle United football match yesterday,” West Yorkshire Police said on Twitter.

“The man has been bailed to appear before magistrates on July 21.”

Leeds, which is still in the relegation zone but moved up one spot to 18th on 31 points after the draw, travels to West Ham United before hosting Tottenham Hotspur in its final game of the season.

Read more stories on Premier League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Fans speak on January window 2022-23 deadline day transfers

Premier League returns: Manchester City’s story so far

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

Slide shows

Premier League transfer window recap: Five best signings

Top Premier League matches of 2018-19 season

In pictures: Today in sports

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us