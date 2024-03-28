MagazineBuy Print

Premier League: Nottingham Forest’s double European Cup winner Larry Lloyd dies

Lloyd, who also won the old First Division title and UEFA Cup with Liverpool in the early 1970s, was a key member of the Forest side that won successive European Cups under celebrated manager Brian Clough.

Published : Mar 28, 2024 21:26 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Representative Photo: Forest fans display club banners
Representative Photo: Forest fans display club banners | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Representative Photo: Forest fans display club banners | Photo Credit: AFP

Larry Lloyd, twice a European Cup winner with Nottingham Forest, has died aged 75, the English Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Lloyd, who also won the old First Division title and UEFA Cup with Liverpool in the early 1970s, was a key member of the Forest side that won successive European Cups under celebrated manager Brian Clough.

The defender won four England caps and later managed Wigan and Notts County after the end of a trophy-laden career as a player.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Larry Lloyd,” Nottingham Forest said.

“Part of the Miracle Men, Larry was an integral player in the Forest side that memorably won back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980, making 218 appearances for the club in total.

“We send our condolences to Larry’s friends and family at this truly sad time. Rest in peace, Larry.”

Lloyd began his career with local side Bristol Rovers before being signed by legendary Liverpool manager Bill Shankly for £50,000 in 1969.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024: UEFA will listen if coaches want larger 26-player squads to lessen risks from injury

Liverpool won the league and UEFA Cup double in 1973, with Lloyd, impressively, playing in every game of that successful season.

His goal in the first leg of the UEFA Cup final against Borussia Moenchengladbach helped Liverpool seal a 3-0 win at Anfield following a double from Kevin Keegan.

The Reds lost the second leg in Germany 2-0 but that was still enough for them to lift the trophy 3-2 on aggregate.

“Liverpool FC is deeply saddened by the passing of former defender Larry Lloyd, aged 75,” the Premier League giants said in a statement.

“LFC will pay tribute to Lloyd with a period of applause at Anfield on Sunday when the Reds host Brighton.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Larry’s family and friends at this sad time.”

After two years at Coventry, Lloyd joined Forest in a £60,000 deal and went on to form a highly effective central defensive partnership with Kenny Burns as the club beat Malmo in the 1979 European Cup final.

Forest retained the trophy a year later after beating a Hamburg side featuring England star Keegan in the final.

