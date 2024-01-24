MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA chief says European ban on Man City ‘right’

Manchester City was handed a two-year suspension in February 2020 by UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB), but the sanction was overturned at the CAS in July of that year.

Published : Jan 24, 2024 16:48 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Manchester City enjoyed plenty of success last year, including the Champions League title win.
Manchester City enjoyed plenty of success last year, including the Champions League title win. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Manchester City enjoyed plenty of success last year, including the Champions League title win. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has insisted the European governing body was “right” to kick Manchester City out of the Champions League for breaching financial regulations despite the club’s successful appeal.

English giant City was handed a two-year suspension in February 2020 by UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB), but the sanction was overturned at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in July of that year.

CAS found some of the alleged breaches were “not established”, while others were time-barred.

The club’s fine for failing to co-operate with CFCB investigators was reduced by CAS to 10 million euros (£8.6 million).

Ceferin, however, told Daily Telegraph in an interview published Wednesday: “We know we were right. We wouldn’t decide if we didn’t think we were right.

“As a trial lawyer for 25 years, I know that, sometimes, you win a case that you are sure you will lose,” he added.

READ | Premier League says a date has been set for hearing into City’s legal case

“And, sometimes, you lose a case when you’re sure... You have to respect the decision of the court.I don’t want to speak about the case in England. But I trust that the decision of our independent body was correct.”

The case in England referred to by Ceferin is the decision by the Premier League last year to refer Abu Dhabi-backed City to an independent commission, charged with more than 100 breaches of the competition’s financial rules.

The club said they looked forward to presenting “irrefutable evidence” against the charges.

City, managed by Pep Guardiola, enjoyed a triumphant treble campaign last season as they on the Premier League, England’s FA Cup and Europe’s elite Champions League.

But there are concerns their on-field success will remain under a cloud until such time as all the allegations they have breached financial fair play rules are resolved.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters told a British parliamentary committee last week a date has been set for the commission hearing but would not say when it would sit.

Masters defended the time the Premier League had taken over the charges against City, compared to its relatively swift action in finding Everton had broken the league’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR), by saying the City case was different “in volume and character” to that of Everton or the one involving Nottingham Forest.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Richard Masters /

Aleksander Ceferin

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open 2024: Zheng finds groove to down Kalinskaya, faces Yastremska in semifinals
    Reuters
  2. UEFA chief says European ban on Man City ‘right’
    AFP
  3. Chris Hughton fired as coach of Ghana after AFCON exit
    Reuters
  4. Indonesia Masters: Kiran George enters second round, Prannoy exits
    PTI
  5. Shah Khawar takes over as interim chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. UEFA chief says European ban on Man City ‘right’
    AFP
  2. Newcastle’s Joelinton undergoes thigh surgery
    Reuters
  3. Liverpool defends Salah against accusations he is not committed to Egypt after injury
    AP
  4. Premier League: Scoreless draw enough for Brighton to leapfrog Man United into seventh
    Reuters
  5. Liverpool breezes past Bournemouth to go five points clear
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australian Open 2024: Zheng finds groove to down Kalinskaya, faces Yastremska in semifinals
    Reuters
  2. UEFA chief says European ban on Man City ‘right’
    AFP
  3. Chris Hughton fired as coach of Ghana after AFCON exit
    Reuters
  4. Indonesia Masters: Kiran George enters second round, Prannoy exits
    PTI
  5. Shah Khawar takes over as interim chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment