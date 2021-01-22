Villa's Smith charged by FA after red card in Man City loss

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has been charged for allegedly using abusive language towards the referee in Wednesday's 2-0 Premier League defeat by Manchester City, which earned him a red card, English football's governing body (FA) said on Thursday.

Smith was angry with the match officials after Bernardo Silva scored the opening goal when his teammate Rodri came back into play from an offside position before taking the ball off Tyrone Mings to set up the goal.

Referee Jon Moss showed Smith a red card on the touchline when he continued his protests, and the Villa manager said after the game that the decision to allow the goal to stand was "farcical".

"It is alleged that the manager used abusive and/or insulting language towards a match official during the 81st minute," the FA said in a statement.

The FA said Smith has until Jan. 26 to respond to the charge.

Earlier this month, Wolverhampton Wanderers coach Nuno Espirito Santo was fined 25,000 pounds ($34,255) and warned about his future conduct after saying referee Lee Mason did "not have the quality to whistle a game in the Premier League".