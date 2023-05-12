Why will Manchester United vs Wolves not be on TV in the UK? The 3pm blackout rule explained

The next round of the Premier League will see six matches kick off on Saturday, which includes games of Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

However, five of those matches will not be live telecast anywhere in the UK.

Man United will be in a battle for third, kicking off against Wolverhampton Wanderers while Chelsea will look for a consecutive win after a much-needed victory over Bournemouth in the previous game.

United, despite winning the League Cup last month, has struggled for form, with just one win in its last six games. As it takes on Wolves, it will look to boost its chances for the Champions League, with Liverpool breathing over its neck.

However, football fans across the United Kingdom will not be able to watch the matches live on TV or on the internet, including the Manchester United vs Wolves clash.

Why will Man United vs Wolves not be live in the UK?

The Premier League match, Manchester United vs Wolves, will not be streamed or telecast live in the UK because of the Saturday 3 pm ‘blackout rule’.

The other five matches will not be available live in the continent for the same reason.

What is the 3 pm blackout rule?

The 3 pm blackout rule forbids Premier League matches from being shown between 2.45 pm and 5.15 pm on a Saturday.

The rule, which has been in place since the 1960s, was made to protect attendance throughout the EFL and all divisions below the Premier League.

When and why was the 3pm blackout introduced?

In the early 1960s, the then Burnley chairman Bob Lord convinced Football League chairmen that televised matches on Saturday afternoons would affect the attendance of lower league games negatively.

He believed that, for example, if Man United was to play Liverpool on Saturday at 3 pm, fans of lower division teams would choose to watch the match on television instead of going to attend the match of the teams they actually supported.

As a result, the financial income of lower league football would be reduced. More than 40 years on, the rule is still in place.

Which matches are affected by the 3 pm blackout?

There are five matches that will kick off at 3 pm BST (7:30 pm) IST.

⦿ Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur ⦿ Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest ⦿ Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth ⦿ Manchester United vs Wolves

Manchester United vs Wolves ⦿ Southampton vs Fulham

How to follow the Premier League matches during the blackout?

The matches will not be available in public houses such as pubs and bars as well as it is illegal to broadcast 3 pm games via a live stream as well.

How to follow the Premier League games in the UK?

However, live radio broadcasts are permitted both nationally and locally during the blackout period.

How to follow the Premier League games around the World?

In the United States, the Premier League games will be live-streamed and telecast on the NBC Network and Peacock Premium.

In India, the matches will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.