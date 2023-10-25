MagazineBuy Print

Europa League 2023-24: Polish champions lay on cheap trains for fans ahead of ‘home’ match against Sporting CP

Rakow Czestochowa is offering fans round-trip tickets to Sosnowiec for 1 zloty ($0.24) via its partnership with Silesian Rail, instead of the usual 40-zloty fare.

Published : Oct 25, 2023 23:13 IST , Poland - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Rakow Czestochowa’s midfielderJohn Yeboah (L) fights for the ball with Sturm Graz’s defender Gregory Wuthrich. | Photo Credit: AFP
Rakow Czestochowa is going more than the extra mile to help its fans attend their Europa League “home” game against Portuguese side Sporting CP on Thursday night.

As their home ground in Czestochowa doesn’t meet UEFA requirements for the group stages of the competition, Rakow must use one in Sosnowiec - more than 70 kilometres away.

To ensure as many of its fans as possible can make it to the game, the first-time Polish league champion is offering fans round-trip tickets to Sosnowiec for 1 zloty ($0.24) via its partnership with Silesian Rail, instead of the usual 40-zloty fare.

And the club’s generosity doesn’t end there, either. “We’re also providing free shuttle buses from the station to the ground,” Rakow’s press officer Michal Szprendalowicz told Reuters.

Related Topics

Europa League 2023-24 /

Sporting CP /

Poland

