Europa League 2023-24: Polish champions lay on cheap trains for fans ahead of ‘home’ match against Sporting CP

Rakow Czestochowa is going more than the extra mile to help its fans attend their Europa League “home” game against Portuguese side Sporting CP on Thursday night.

As their home ground in Czestochowa doesn’t meet UEFA requirements for the group stages of the competition, Rakow must use one in Sosnowiec - more than 70 kilometres away.

READ MORE: Premier League: Everton faces 12-point penalty for financial breaches - reports

To ensure as many of its fans as possible can make it to the game, the first-time Polish league champion is offering fans round-trip tickets to Sosnowiec for 1 zloty ($0.24) via its partnership with Silesian Rail, instead of the usual 40-zloty fare.

And the club’s generosity doesn’t end there, either. “We’re also providing free shuttle buses from the station to the ground,” Rakow’s press officer Michal Szprendalowicz told Reuters.