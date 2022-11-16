News

FIFA World Cup: Australia flies in Tilio to Qatar, Boyle in doubt

Scotland-based Boyle is one of Graham Arnold’s first-choice forwards but did not train with the squad on Tuesday.

Reuters
Martin Boyle (L) in action.

Martin Boyle (L) in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Australia have flown Melbourne City winger Marco Tilio to Qatar as injury cover at the World Cup with Martin Boyle a doubt for the France opener with a knee problem.

“I think he’ll be alright, it’s just precautionary,” his Socceroos team mate Cameron Devlin told reporters.

“Obviously, we don’t want to take risks. We’ve got the first game in a week ... but if he wasn’t to play it’d be a massive loss.”

Tilio, a pint-sized 21-year-old, has been capped five times for Australia and made a big splash at the Tokyo Olympics where his long-range strike helped secure a 2-0 upset of Argentina.

Hibernian forward Boyle has been sidelined since hurting his knee in a Scottish league match against St Mirren.

Australia plays Group D rivals France on Nov. 22 before matches against Tunisia and Denmark. 

SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Mat Ryan (captain), Danny Vukovic, Andrew Redmayne.
Defenders: Harry Souttar, Milos Degenek, Bailey Wright, Thomas Deng, Fran Karacic, Nathaniel Atkinson, Aziz Behich, Kye Rowles, Joel King.
Midfielders: Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Ajdin Hrustic, Cameron Devlin, Riley McGree, Keanu Baccus, Marco Tilio
Forwards: Jamie Maclaren, Mitchell Duke, Jason Cummings, Garang Kuol, Awer Mabil, Mathew Leckie, Craig Goodwin, Martin Boyle

