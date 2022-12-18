The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar saw 32 countries fight for the coveted crown from November 20, 2022 and the race is finally down to two teams.
Argentina and France will play the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday, December 18, 2022.
The FIFA World Cup is arguably the biggest global event in sports and will be shown all around the world. Following are the details regarding when and where you can watch the World Cup in India.
FIFA World Cup final: When and where can you watch the WC 2022 final in India
Where will the FIFA World Cup final be live telecast in India?
The broadcasting rights for the 2022 FIFA World Cup have been bought by Viacom Network 18 in India. As a result, all matches of Qatar 2022 will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.
How can I watch the FIFA World Cup final on Mobile and on OTT?
The FIFA World Cup final will be live streamed on JioCinema on Android and well as iOS.
When and where will the FIFA World Cup final be played (India timing) ?
The FIFA World Cup final will kick-off at 8:30 pm IST and will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.