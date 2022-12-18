The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar saw 32 countries fight for the coveted crown from November 20, 2022 and the race is finally down to two teams.

Argentina and France will play the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

The FIFA World Cup is arguably the biggest global event in sports and will be shown all around the world. Following are the details regarding when and where you can watch the World Cup in India.