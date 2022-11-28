FIFA World Cup Updates LIVE, November 28 updates: Brazil to take on Switzerland; Portugal faces Uruguay

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the build-up to matchday 9 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Four matches - Cameroon vs Serbia, South Korea vs Ghana, Brazil vs Switzerland and Portugal vs Uruguay - will be played today. Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will be in action.

QATAR 2022 LIVE UPDATES:

Luis Enrique wants Sergio Busquets to play another World Cup

Spain manager Luis Enrique on Sunday said he would like Sergio Busquets to play another FIFA World Cup after the midfielder played a vital role alongside Jordi Alva in keeping Germany in check - REPORT.

Hansi Flick admits Germany lacking confidence at Qatar World Cup

After a 1-1 draw against Spain, Germany coach Hansi Flick admits that his team is suffering from lack of confidence at this FIFA World Cup.

Germany remained at the bottom of Group E, with Costa Rica and Japan winning one game each, while Spain topped the group with four points in two matches - REPORT.

Group F Points Table

2018 World Cup runner-up Croatia thrashed Canada 4-1 to knock out the North American side from the FIFA World Cup 2022. In another Group F match, Morocco jeopardised Belgium’s Qatar World Cup hopes as goals from Romain Saiss and Zakaria Aboukhlal secured a surprise 2-0 triumph on Sunday - GROUP F POINTS TABLE.

Group E Points Table

Substitute Niclas Fullkrug scored in the 83rd minute Sunday to give Germany a 1-1 draw against Spain at Al Bayt Stadium in one of the most anticipated matches of this year’s World Cup. A loss would not have eliminated Germany, but it would have left the team in a much more difficult position - GROUP E POINTS TABLE.

FIFA World Cup, November 28 Matches Cameroon vs Serbia - 3:30 PM IST - Al Janoub Stadium South Korea vs Ghana - 6:30 PM IST - Education City Stadium Brazil vs Switzerland - 9:30 PM IST - Stadium 974 Portugal vs Uruguay - 12:30 AM IST - Lusail Stadium Where can you watch the matches in India? All matches of FIFA World Cup will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. The tournament will be live streamed on JioCinema on Android and well as iOS.

DAY 8 RECAP

As we warm up for today’s action, here’s a quick recap of how Day 8 panned out.

Niclas Fullkrug gave Germany a point against Spain as they fight for World Cup survival - REPORT

Japan failed to take another step towards the World Cup knockout rounds as Keysher Fuller’s late goal earned Costa Rica a Group E victory - REPORT

Canada became the second team after Qatar to get knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 after its 4-1 loss against Croatia on Sunday - REPORT

Substitutes Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal earned Morocco its first World Cup victory in 24 years as it upset a hugely disappointing Belgium side 2-0 in World Cup Group F on Sunday - REPORT