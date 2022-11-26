FIFA World Cup LIVE updates, Matchday 7: Argentina to face Mexico in must-win game, Australia vs Tunisia at 3.30pm IST

Welcome to Sportstar’s live Day 7 build-up for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Four matches - Tunisia vs Australia, Poland vs Saudi Arabia, France vs Denmark and Argentina vs Mexico - will be played today.

DAY 7: QATAR 2022 LIVE UPDATES

As we gear up for today’s action in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, here’s how the four matches panned out on Friday.

Lionel Messi pays tribute to Diego Maradona, criticised by legend’s son

Football icon Lionel Messi paid homage to former Argentina coach Diego Maradona on his second death anniversary on November 25. Messi’s tribute came at a time when Maradona’s son Diego Sinagra criticised the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner after a shock 1-2 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening game at the FIFA World Cup 2022 - REPORT.

France faces Denmark with eye on sealing Last-16 berth

Olivier Giroud will bid to become France’s all-time top scorer when it faces Denmark in Group D at the FIFA World Cup on Saturday, with ‘Les Blues’ looking for a victory that will take it into the round of 16 with a game to spare in Qatar.

Target man Giroud is level with Thierry Henry on 51 goals after scoring twice in the 4-1 win against Australia on Tuesday.

“Titi, I’m coming for you,” Giroud joked after the Australia game, during which he benefited from the impressive work of Kylian Mbappe.

Lewandowski’s Poland looks for first win against high-flying Saudi Arabia

Robert Lewandowski’s Poland will be up against a high-flying Saudi Arabia in a Group C clash at the ongoing FIFA World Cup at the Education City stadium on Friday.

Saudi Arabia coming at the back of a massive 2-1 win against Argentina will have momentum riding towards it and will hope replicate the kind of performance that it displayed against Lionel Messi’s side.

Going into the game, the focus will be on Saudi’s Salem Al Dawsari, who provided his side with the much-deserved winning goal against La Albiceleste, with a stunning solo goal in the 53rd minute of the game.

FIFA World Cup: Arab fan support key for Tunisia vs Australia at Qatar WC

Expect “TUN-is, TUN-is, TUN-is” chants to reverberate around the Al Janoub stadium as Tunisia enjoys overwhelming home-like support when it takes on Australia in each team’s second match at the World Cup on Saturday.

One of the four Arab teams at the first World Cup in the Middle East, Tunisia had arguably the loudest set of fans in the first round of games when it held European Championship semifinalist Denmark to a 0-0 draw.

And the support isn’t just from Tunisians. Fans waving Palestinian flags have been following Tunisia, and there are also supporters of the squad from Egypt and Algeria - READ FULL STORY.

FIFA World Cup, November 26 Matches Australia vs Tunisia - 3:30 PM - Al Janoub Stadium Poland vs Saudi Arabia - 6:30 PM - Education City Stadium France vs Denmark - 9:30 PM - Stadium 974 Argentina vs Mexico - 12:30 AM - Lusail Stadium

Where can you watch the matches in India?

All matches of FIFA World Cup will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. The tournament will be live streamed on JioCinema on Android and well as iOS.

IRAN vs WALES

Roozbeh Cheshmi struck against Wales from 20 yards nine minutes into stoppage time, before Ramin Rezaeian finished off a counter-attack to seal victory for Iran, which has renewed hope of reaching the knockout stages for the first time in its history - REPORT

SENEGAL vs QATAR

Qatar fought hard before Senegal condemned it to a second straight defeat - and subsequently the host became the first country knocked out of the competition after the Netherlands drew 1-1 against Ecuador - REPORT

NETHERLANDS vs ECUADOR

Enner Valencia scored his third goal of the World Cup before being taken off on a stretcher as Ecuador drew with the Netherlands to leave Group A wide open - REPORT

ENGLAND vs USA

England struggled to a goalless draw against the United States to miss the chance to seal qualification for the World Cup knockout stage - REPORT