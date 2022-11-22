Welcome to Sportstar’s live Day 3 build-up for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Four matches - Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Denmark vs Tunisia, Mexico vs Poland, and France vs Australia - will be played today.

DAY 3: QATAR 2022 LIVE UPDATES

FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi’s Argentina begins campaign against Saudi Arabia

Lionel Messi, the undisputed king of football – even before kicking a ball here – will again set off on a quest for the holy grail at the Lusail Stadium, the grandest and largest of the eight 2022 World Cup grounds.

There’s an ever-hanging cloud of expectation around the Argentine star to deliver a performance of virtuoso to not only end the Latin American nation’s long wait for the World Cup, but to also deliver this World Cup its own folklore that will stand the test of immortality like the otherworldly stories of many South American authors. Read Sportstar Editor Ayon Sengupta’s Match Preview.

Neco Williams braves family tragedy to play Wales’ FIFA World Cup opener against USA

Neco Williams, the Wales defender, dedicated his first FIFA World Cup game against the USA to his grandfather, who passed away on Sunday - READ FULL REPORT.

DAY 2 RECAP

First up, here’s the lowdown on how the three matches across the two groups panned out on Monday.

England’s FIFA World Cup campaign opened in thoroughly convincing fashion as it thrashed Iran 6-2 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. Bukayo Saka was the Player of the Match for his brace - REPORT

Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen scored a goal each to give Netherlands win in World Cup opener against Senegal. Netherlands was playing its first World Cup game since 2014 - REPORT

Gareth Bale rescued Wales as the captain’s late penalty salvaged a draw against the United States in his country’s first World Cup game for 64 years - REPORT