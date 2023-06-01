Magazine

Manager Tudor to leave Marseille, says club president

Former Croatia international Tudor had signed a two-year contract with Marseille in July 2022, replacing Jorge Sampaoli.

Published : Jun 01, 2023 18:30 IST , NASHIK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Olympique de Marseille coach Igor Tudor.
FILE PHOTO: Olympique de Marseille coach Igor Tudor. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Olympique de Marseille coach Igor Tudor. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Olympique de Marseille manager Igor Tudor will vacate his role at the end of the season, the Ligue 1 club’s president Pablo Longoria said on Thursday.

Former Croatia international Tudor, who has previously managed Hajduk Split, PAOK, Galatasaray, Udinese and Hellas Verona among other clubs, signed a two-year contract with Marseille in July 2022, replacing Jorge Sampaoli.

The 45-year-old led Marseille to a third-placed finish in Ligue 1 behind champion Paris St Germain and RC Lens. Marseille plays its last league game of the season at Ajaccio on Saturday.

ALSO READ
Messi to leave PSG at the end of season, confirms Galtier

“We have respected Igor Tudor’s wish not to continue with the club. Now it’s his turn to communicate. On a personal note, and on behalf of the club, I’d like to say thank you for the work you’ve done, with a great deal of respect,” Longoria told reporters.

The Croatian manager said he had not signed for another club.

“On a personal level, I have grown. I leave the club in a better situation in which I had found it. I am leaving for private and professional reasons. I did not sign with another club. I’m not angry with anyone,” Tudor said.

“We played some great football, which thrilled the fans and was much appreciated. We’ve managed to instil a culture of high standards, which is very important at a club.

“We’ve got the right foundations for the future and I hope that in the short term we’ll see OM back where they belong, with a host of trophies.”

Tudor represented Hajduk Split in two spells and also played for Juventus between 1998 and 2007 before getting into coaching.

