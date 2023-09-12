U-23 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Indian campaign ends with 0-3 loss to UAE

India lost to the UAE 0-3 as its campaign in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualification ended with a second consecutive defeat, here at the Dalian Suoyuwan Stadium on Tuesday.

India finished at the bottom of Group G, having earlier lost to China 1-2.

UAE topped the group with four points and a better goal difference.

China, which also has four points, now has an outside chance of making the next round as one of the four best second-placed teams.

Both India and the UAE sensed the urgency and began the match at great intensity, with tackles flying in both halves of the pitch. Jiteshwor Singh picked up a booking around the quarter-hour mark for a tackle in the middle of the pitch.

The UAE managed to take the lead in the 26th minute as the Indian defenders were left rather confused after a melee inside the box.

Mohammed Abbas Alblooshi was awarded the goal after a lengthy discussion between the referee and his assistant.

The lead was doubled just three minutes after the half-hour mark when Sultan Adil Alameeri’s low drive from inside the box found the back of the net.

Sensing the game slipping away, India began to rotate the ball around the park in search of openings.

However, the UAE back-line managed to keep the Indians at bay.

After the change of ends, India looked to put some pressure on the UAE defence. Parthib Gogoi made a foray down the right into the attacking third early in the second half, but his cross evaded all the forwards.

India head coach Clifford Miranda made a couple of changes, bringing on Rabeeh Anjukandan and Sourav in place of Sanjeev Stalin and Parthib Gogoi a little after the hour mark, as they looked to pull one back.

However, the UAE waited for the perfect opportunity to spring a counter-attack. Goalkeeper Hamad Abdulla Almeqbaali launched a long ball forward, as Eisa Khalfan finished off the move to make it 3-0.