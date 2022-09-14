India beats Nepal 4-0 to lift SAFF U-17 Championships title

India posted a convincing 4-0 win against Nepal to win the SAFF U-17 Championship title on Wednesday.

Boby Singh, Korou Singh, Vanlalpeka Guite and Aman were on the scoresheet for the Blue Colts as Nepal, which had beaten India earlier in the group stages, had no answer to India’s dominance on the pitch.

Boby Singh opened the scoring for India in the 18th minute. India skipper Vanlalpeka pinged in a beautiful cross from the right flank and Boby, who was unmarked headed the ball inside the net.

India built momentum after the first goal and kept the Nepal defence on its toes. In the 38th minute, Korou Singh scored the second goal with Vanlalpeka turning provider again. The skipper threaded an exquisite through ball down the centre that sent Korou one-on-one with the keeper and the Indian No 7 converted the chance for India’s second.

It turned bad to worse for Nepal after the second goal. In the 38th minute, its skipper Prasanth was shown the red card and Nepal found itself in heaps of trouble.

India enjoyed a comfortable 2-0 lead at the break.

The Indians maintained their first-half momentum in the second and the frustration was visible in the 10-man Nepal team who had to overturn a two-goal deficit, that too without their skipper.

The two-goal deficit became three in the 63rd minute. This time, Vanlalpeka, who had assisted the first two goals turned scorer himself. His shot from the left flank nestled in the top far corner giving the Nepal keeper no chance.

Five minutes of added time were given at the end of the second half.

Substitute Aman scored the final goal in added time. After being fed a through ball, Aman tucked the ball between the keeper’s legs to end the match in prime fashion.