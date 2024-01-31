MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Former Hyderabad FC gaffer returns to previous den with hopes of win with FC Goa

Former HFC players Odei Onaindia, Mohammad Yasir and Borja Herrera will be in action as Goa this time as the side looks to pack a punch against the 2021–22 champion.

Published : Jan 31, 2024 20:56 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

V S Aravind
V.S. Aravind
Though Marquez’s FC Goa start as the favourite against his former team, he has warned the Gaurs against complacency.
Though Marquez’s FC Goa start as the favourite against his former team, he has warned the Gaurs against complacency. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K / The Hindu
infoIcon

Though Marquez’s FC Goa start as the favourite against his former team, he has warned the Gaurs against complacency. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K / The Hindu

Hyderabad FC will aim to register its first win of the season as it faces FC Goa in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium here on Thursday.

The Nizams had an indifferent campaign compared to last year, as they are currently languishing at the bottom of the table, having lost seven games out of 11 and managing to earn just four points in their kitty.

Goa, on the other hand, is in second position, having won seven games out of 10 and drawn three. With 24 points, the Gaurs will look to take pole position and dislodge Kerala Blasters FC, who is at the top of the table with 26 points.

HFC had a forgettable game in its last fixture at home as Jamshedpur FC blanked it 5-0. The Thangboi Singto-coached side played eight of its 11 games away from home and will look to reverse its fortunes in the second half of the campaign.

Former HFC players Odei Onaindia, Mohammad Yasir and Borja Herrera will be in action as Goa this time as the side looks to pack a punch against the 2021–22 champion.

Goa’s head coach Manolo Marquez warned his team against complacency in the pre-match press conference.

“Tomorrow will be a tough game. Hyderabad FC played well recently in the Super Cup, except for in the match against Sreenidi Deccan FC. They were winning against Mohun Bagan Super Giant at one point and lost narrowly against East Bengal FC. They will be very competitive against us and will try to maintain their resolve,” the coach said.

“I know that we will be travelling to their backyard for a difficult match. We know, more or less, as to who all will be playing, and their eleven that eventually starts will be competitive,” he added.

Goa start as the favourite with further addition of Nim Dorjee Tamang, as Marquez’s men eye three points to carry on the winning momentum.

