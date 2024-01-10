- January 10, 2024 15:56FULL TIME | KBFC 3-1 SLFC
It’s all over, Kerala Blasters wins the first match of group B against Shillong Lajong.
Kerala Blasters 3-1 Shillong Lajong FC
- January 10, 2024 15:55CORNER95’
Shillong Lajong gets yet another corner. Their fourth corner of the match.
- January 10, 2024 15:54CORNER93’
Shillong showing some urgency in the added time but it’s too late for them as KBFC is letting them have the ball. Doglous’ shot is deflected for a corner by a diving Danish Farooq.
- January 10, 2024 15:51FREE KICK91’
Sandeep Singh fouls Shillong Lajong skipper Renan. Hormipam blocks a attempted shot from Allan from the left flank.
- January 10, 2024 15:5190’+5’
Five minutes added on after the end of regulation time.
- January 10, 2024 15:50FREE KICK89’
Saurav wins a foul near the half line for Kerala Blasters FC. It has been a disappointing performance from the Shillong-based team, which didn’t had a shot on goal.
- January 10, 2024 15:4787’
Hormipam’s timely interception puts an end to a rare Shillong attacking move in the second half. KBFC midfielder Danish Farooq has been a key player for them. The Kashmir boy has been everywhere today.
- January 10, 2024 15:4382’
Ivan Vukomanovic is giving his younger Indian players match time in the second half. The quality and depth of the ISL leaders is on show as it is still dominating the I-League outfit.
- January 10, 2024 15:4079’
Saurav’s cross goes across the face of the goal, no KBFC player was there to turn it in and make it four. Saurav has made a handy impact after coming on as a substitute.
- January 10, 2024 15:3676’
Shillong Lajong still trailing by two goals, they need to come up with a better show in the last quarter to get something from this match.
- January 10, 2024 15:32CORNER72’
Saurav Mondal’s deflected cross hits the post and goes out. It’s another corner for KBFC.
- January 10, 2024 15:3070’
Diamantakos’ piledriver just misses the target. It was a brilliant effort from the KBFC’s Greek striker.
- January 10, 2024 15:2866’
Karim is tackled by Hormipom on the edge of the box. It was a brilliant tackle to deny him a shooting opportunity.
- January 10, 2024 15:2564’
Kerala Blasters is in complete control of the match after scoring the third goal as Shillong Lajong looking depleted.
- January 10, 2024 15:2160’
Shillong Lajong is can’t seem to go past the resolute Blasters midfield, which is now very compact compare to the first half. SLFC’s midfield needs to be more effective to get back into the match.
- January 10, 2024 15:1857’
Peprah with a brust of acceleration to go past the defender but was unable to find his strike-partner Diamantakos. Another missed opportunity for the Blasters.
- January 10, 2024 15:1655’
The Blasters are frustrating the Shillong-based team, which is still unable to keep the possession for long.
- January 10, 2024 15:1352’
Peprah blasts the ball over the post. He’s was trying to chip the onrushing goalkeeper and get his hat-trick. Diamantakos was open on the far post. It’s a missed opportunity for the Tuskers.
- January 10, 2024 15:1049’
The Tuskers are keeping hold of the ball going on frequent attacks. Shillong on the other hand, is searching to get into the game after the break.
- January 10, 2024 15:0646’ | GOOAAALL!! - KBFC 3-1 SLFC
Aimen heads home from a peach of a cross by Daisuke from the right flank. What a start to the second half!!! KBFC in complete control, Shillong will have to chase the game now.
- January 10, 2024 15:05SECOND HALF
The second half of Kerala Blasters vs Shillong Lajong group B match is under way.
- January 10, 2024 14:49HALFTIMEHALF TIME | KBFC 2-1 SLFC
First half ends with a bang as Kerala Blasters comes close to make it three but the Shillong Lajong keeps his side in the match with a brilliant save.
- January 10, 2024 14:4847’
Diamantakos hits the woodwork from an acute angle, Daisuke’s follow-up was saved by Neitho.
- January 10, 2024 14:4745’+2’
Two minutes added on after the end of regulation time. Sachin Suresh’s timely intervention denies Karim a shot after he was sent through by Doglous.
- January 10, 2024 14:45OFFSIDE43’
Doglos playing Karim through but he’s off-side again. The Shillong Lajong striker has not been able to held his runs today.
- January 10, 2024 14:43CORNER42’
Shillong Lajong gets a corner after a brilliant move from the right flank was turned away by the Tuskers defence.
- January 10, 2024 14:4138’
Azhar tries to set up Diamantakos with a cheeky chip cross but it is overcooked and Neitho catches it. Kerla Blasters are dominating the proceedings but are unable to apply the finishing touch since Peprah made it two for them.
- January 10, 2024 14:3835’
Peprah and Aimen combines well on the right-flank but a poor cross from the latter gives Shillong goalkeep Neitho the opportunity to gather the ball.
- January 10, 2024 14:3533’
The Tuskers are trying to extend its lead. Diamantakos with a long ranger that files away from the ground.
- January 10, 2024 14:3129’ | GOOOAALLLL!!! KBFC 2-1 SLFC
Shillong Lajong skipper Renan Paulinho slots it home from the spot. The Red Dragons are back in the match after going two behind early.
- January 10, 2024 14:3028’ | PENALTY to SLFC
SLFC striker Karim is tackled by Sachin Suresh, the referee blows its whistle and points to the ball.
- January 10, 2024 14:2926’ | GOAALLLLLLL!!! KBFC 2-0 SLFC
Peprah makes it two. Prabir Das’ deflected cross is chested in by Peprah to give Kerala Blasters breathing space.
- January 10, 2024 14:2523’
Although Kerala Blasters are leading, Shillong Lajong looks the better side. The SLFC midfield is winning the battle in the middle of the park but the final pass is missing.
- January 10, 2024 14:20CORNER18’
Sachin makes a brilliant save from Doglous’ left-footed rocket. SLFC gets its first corner of the match.
- January 10, 2024 14:19CORNER17’
KBFC win another corner, but they fail to take advantage of the set piece.
- January 10, 2024 14:1714’ | GOOOAAALLLL!!!! - KBFC 1-0 SLFC
Peprah give Kerala Blasters an early lead. This is his first goal for the club. The goal was set up by Diamantakos’ defence splitting pass.
- January 10, 2024 14:15CORNER13’
Kerala Blasters wins the first corner of the match. Daisuke tries to play Peprah through, whose cross is turned into a corner. Shillong Lajong defence dealt with the resulting corner with ease.
- January 10, 2024 14:1211’
Shillong Lajong is trying to keep a compact shape while Kerala Blasters is trying to use the flanks to stretch its opponents.
- January 10, 2024 14:098’
KBFC is dominating the ball but SLFC is showing attacking intent on the counter. Red Dragons’ right-back Kynsailang goes on a run and puts in a cut back for Karim, who miscued his shot, it was a golden opportunity for the I-League side.
- January 10, 2024 14:064’
Azhar’s right-footed grounded from the left flank goes agonisingly wide of the far post.
- January 10, 2024 14:032’
Aimen was trying get to the end of a Hormipom pass but the SLFC goalkeeper was alert. On the other hand, Karim goes through and scores and excellent goal but the referee’s assistant raises the off-side flag.
- January 10, 2024 14:02KICK-OFF
The match between Kerala Blasters FC and Shillong Lajong FC is under way. It’s ISL leaders vs I-League contenders. KBFC in its changed blue and pink kit, while SLFC in its white kit. Shillong Lajong kicks start the match.
- January 10, 2024 13:56Live action soon!!!
Both teams are entering the field along with the match officials.
- January 10, 2024 13:33Lineups out: Diamantakos leads KBFC vs Renan’s SLFC
- January 10, 2024 13:29SLFC coach speaks ahead of the match
- January 10, 2024 13:26KBFC arrives at Kalinga
- January 10, 2024 13:01Here’s the starting XI of Kerala Blasters FC
- January 10, 2024 13:01Presenting the starting lineup of Shillong Lajong FC
- January 10, 2024 12:58Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Matches today
- January 10, 2024 12:53Full schedule, groups, teams, venue of Kalinga Super Cup 2024
- January 10, 2024 12:25SS Exclusive | AFC Asian Cup 2023: Expectations tempered but India can take flight in Qatar
- January 10, 2024 12:20KBFC vs SLFC: Live-streaming info
- January 10, 2024 12:20KBFC vs SLFC - Head-to-head record
This is the first match between Kerala Blasters FC and Shillong Lajong FC in the history of Indian football.
- January 10, 2024 12:20How can you live-streamed the Kerala Blasters FC vs Shillong Lajong FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match in India?
The Kerala Blasters FC vs Shillong Lajong FCKalinga Super Cup 2024 match will be live-streamed on the JioCinema.
- January 10, 2024 12:20How can you watch the Kerala Blasters FC vs Shillong Lajong FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match in India?
The Kerala Blasters FC vs Shillong Lajong FCKalinga Super Cup 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Channel (TV).
- January 10, 2024 12:20When and where is the match kicking-off?
The Kerala Blasters FC vs Shillong Lajong FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match will kick-off at 14:00 PM IST, Wednesday, January 10 at the Kalinga Stadium (Pitch 1) in Bhubaneswar.
- January 10, 2024 12:20Preview
Having ended 2023 on a strong note, Kerala Blasters FC will shift its focus to the Kalinga Super Cup 2024. The Tuskers currently sit atop the ISL 2023-24 table with an impressive 26 points from 12 games.
Ivan Vukomanovic’s side has been in brilliant form this season, however, it will be without its talisman Adrian Luna, who is out for the rest of the season.
On the other hand, Shillong Lajong FC is currently sitting fifth in the I-League 2023-24 with 19 points from 11 matches. Bobby Nongbet’s side has won two out of its last five matches and will look to compete against the ISL team.Read the full preview here
- January 10, 2024 12:20Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 group-stage match between Kerala Blasters FC and Shillong Lajong FC from the Kalinga Pitch 1 in Bhubaneshwar on January 10. The ISL leaders takes on I-League outfit in the first match of Group B.
