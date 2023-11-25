Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 KBFC 1-0 HFC match updates, Blasters goes ahead after Milos Drincic scores opening goal

- November 25, 2023 21:2664’
Kerala Blasters crowded its box leaving no room for Joe Knowles, hence he took the shot from afar and narrowly misses the target.
- November 25, 2023 21:2562’
Hyderabad is trying to dictate the tempo of the game and dominate possession, but Kerala is winning the ball with its intense pressing.
- November 25, 2023 21:1755’
Hyderabad FC was in on goal but Moya misses his header from inside the box as he loses his balance under pressure.
- November 25, 2023 21:1552’ - Drincic hits the post!
Blasters almost extended its lead in the same fashion as before as Adrian Luna puts a cross in from the corner-kick towards Milos Drincic who strikes a powerful header on goal but Gurmeet touches the ball with his fingertips and the ball hits the right post.
- November 25, 2023 21:1350’ - Danish Farooq gets yellow
Danish makes a tackle from behind on Knowles who was breaking into an attack and hence is awarded a yellow card.
- November 25, 2023 21:10Second-Half begins!
Hyderabd is behind but only just. It broke into a string attack from the get-go but Hormipam makes two amazing tackles inside the box keeping his side ahead.
- November 25, 2023 20:55HALF TIME!! KBFC 1-0 HFC
Blasters has a slim lead at the halfway point but Hyderabad FC are right on its heels and has made some great chances on goal. Both sides are going hammer and tongs as we enjoy an intense end-to-end football game.
- November 25, 2023 20:5145+4’
Daisuke crosses the ball in but Nikhil Poojari heads it away. Moments later, Aimen finds himself in the box shielding the ball but his shot goes wide off-target.
- November 25, 2023 20:4945+3’
Hyderabad’s Rafi slots a cross in towards a sprinting Pennanen but his header fails to reach the goal.
- November 25, 2023 20:4341 - Milos Drincic scores the opener!!!
Blasters takes a free-kick but fails to attack the goal however, Luna gets the ball on the right flank and outpaces the backline, cross a low-driven ball inside the box to find Drincic who finds the net. Milos Drincic, the centre-back, scores the opening goal.
- November 25, 2023 20:3837’
Blasters gets a free-kick from a dangerous position as Daisuke is brought down near the box. Peprah fails to make an attempt initially but failed to do so, however, Peprah gets a hold of the ball inside the box and tries to score an over-head kick but off-target.
- November 25, 2023 20:3736’ - Hyderabad FC misses massive chance
Yasir plays a cross into the D by a free-kick on the left flank but Moya fails to hit the target from six-yard despite being on-side and collecting the ball. HFC misses a big chance as well.
- November 25, 2023 20:3533’
Daisuke puts a great ball inside the box for the Blasters from a set-piece tactic but Milos Drincic fails to head the ball on target. Another great chance squadered by the Blasters.
- November 25, 2023 20:2928’
Mark dribbles deep inside Kerala Blasters’ and makes a great pass to Knowles who takes a couple of touches and fires towards the goal but the shot is deflected away.
- November 25, 2023 20:2625’
Vibin switches the wing and plays the ball to an open Daisuke on the right but his shot was deflected away for a corner. After the set-piece fails. Luna found the ball at the edge of the box but his shot is way over the cross-bar.
- November 25, 2023 20:2120’
Adrian Luna and Daisuke play a great one-two and aggresively push ahead into the fonal third. Luna plays a great cross to a soaring Peprah but the player fails to make contact in front of goal.
- November 25, 2023 20:1918’ - Sachin Suresh makes majestic save
Moya dribbles into the box and takes a shot but Hormipan blocks it well. Hyderabad FC takes the corner and finds Knowles’s powerful header but Blasters’ Sachin Suresh makes a majestic save and keeps the score level.
- November 25, 2023 20:1716’
Hyderabad’s Rafi had time on the right wing and puts a low-driven cross in but safely cleared by Hormipam who is doing excellent so far in the game.
- November 25, 2023 20:1615’
Luna burst into an explosive run and finds Aimen on the left who passes it back to Luna inside the box but the star-player fails to pass it to a teammate.
- November 25, 2023 20:1312’
Blasters has enjoyed 62 per-cent of the possession so far and is looking comfortable and calm at the moment.
- November 25, 2023 20:1110’ - Moya comes close to scoring
Moya comes close to scoring as Yasir dinks the ball into the box from the free-kick but the header goes wide.
- November 25, 2023 20:109’
Knowles was in on goal but Milos brings him down from behind and gets a yellow card for the tackle. Hyderabad gets a free-kick in a dangerous position.
- November 25, 2023 20:098’
Hyderabad has started to hold more of the ball and pushed ahead in numbers. Mark puts a cross in from the left flank but Hormipan heads the ball away in a diving clearance.
- November 25, 2023 20:076’
Hyderabad had it’s first chance on goal with Yasir in a dangerous position with the ball, but the player fails to pick the right pass.
- November 25, 2023 20:064’
Aimen flicks the ball ahead to Adrian Luna deep into the final third but the captain doesn’t make it just and the ball goes out for a goal-kick. Blasters has made a commanding start to the game.
- November 25, 2023 20:042’
Pritam plays a great throughh ball to Peprah inside the box but the attacker faisl to control it. Blasters could have taken a very early lead.
- November 25, 2023 20:02KICK-OFF!
Kerala Blasters kick the game off hoping to keep its winning streak intact and make it to the top of the league table.
- November 25, 2023 19:55Hyderabad FC’s starting lineup!
- November 25, 2023 19:55Here’s the starting 11 of Kerala Blasters!
- November 25, 2023 17:31KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will the Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC ISL match start?
The Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Saturday, November 25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi.
Where to watch the Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC ISL match?
The Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.
- November 25, 2023 17:31Match Preview: Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC
Kerala Blasters is all set to host Hyderabad FC in its seventh game of the season as the in-form home side eyes the top of the league table.
The Tuskers has shown timely tactical awareness on both ends of the pitch to secure four wins and draw so far in the ISL and stand second in the standings.
Hyderabad FC is unfortunately winless in its last five away games and is still seeking its first victory of this campaign. It has played out 1-1 draws in each of its last three games and is desperate for thee-points being eleventh in the running.
