Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 KBFC 1-0 HFC match updates, Blasters goes ahead after Milos Drincic scores opening goal

Match Preview: Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC

Kerala Blasters is all set to host Hyderabad FC in its seventh game of the season as the in-form home side eyes the top of the league table.

The Tuskers has shown timely tactical awareness on both ends of the pitch to secure four wins and draw so far in the ISL and stand second in the standings.

Hyderabad FC is unfortunately winless in its last five away games and is still seeking its first victory of this campaign. It has played out 1-1 draws in each of its last three games and is desperate for thee-points being eleventh in the running.