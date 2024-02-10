Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match, preview

The reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be hosting bottom club Hyderabad FC in a league fixtures of ISL 2023-24 at its home in the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

The Hyderabad challenge comes after Mohun Bagan had drew against eternal rivals East Bengal in its last an ISL match.

The host will be looking to switch over to the continental competition relying on the efficiency of its attack and the doggedness of its defence which is reflected in its performance in the last five matches where it scored 14 goals and conceded just three while keeping two clean sheets.

Mohun Bagan, currently sitting 5th with 20 points in 11 matches, is eager to bounce back after four games without a win. The Kolkata giants has been inconsistent this season, showcasing moments of brilliance but also struggling to find rhythm. Coach Antonio Habas, who replaced recently sacked Juan Ferrando, will be hoping for a strong performance in front of the home fans.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table with a mere 4 points from 13 matches. Its season has been plagued by poor form, injuries, managerial changes and management issues. New boss Thangboi Singto has a massive task at hand, needing to instill confidence and find a winning formula quickly.

With several players leaving the club in the January window after not receiving salaries for several months, it looks like an uphill battle for Hyderabad.

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO