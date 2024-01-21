MagazineBuy Print

Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Mumbai City FC edges Chennaiyin FC 1-0 to qualify for semifinals

Mumbai City finished at the top of its group with nine points after winning all its games. Chennaiyin FC had to settle for the second spot with four points from three matches.

Published : Jan 21, 2024 22:36 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai City FC rode Hmingthanmawia’s strike in the first half to defeat Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in a Group C match in the Kalinga Super Cup.
Mumbai City FC rode Hmingthanmawia’s strike in the first half to defeat Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in a Group C match in the Kalinga Super Cup. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
Mumbai City FC rode Hmingthanmawia’s strike in the first half to defeat Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in a Group C match in the Kalinga Super Cup. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

Mumbai City FC rode on Hmingthanmawia’s strike in the first half to defeat Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in a Group C match and make it to the semifinals of the Kalinga Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The highlight of the match was Mumbai City goalkeeper Phurba Tempa Lachenpa’s performance as he made numerous saves to secure the win for his side.

Mumbai City thus finished at the top of its group with nine points after winning all three games. Chennaiyin FC had to settle for the second spot with four points from three matches, including one win, one draw and one loss each. Petr Kratky’s Mumbai City will either face Odisha FC or FC Goa in its last four clash on Wednesday, January 25, 2024.

It was a tightly-contested affair considering that both the sides had a good opportunity to advance from the group to the semi-finals. Mumbai City FC started the match with six points from two matches, including two wins, while Chennaiyin had four points from a win and a draw.

Given these standings, Mumbai City FC needed only a draw to secure its advancement to the knockout stages. Chennaiyin, in contrast, faced the more pressing need for a victory to move ahead in the competition.

ALSO READ: Allowing Indian-origin players to represent tricolour would be huge help for Indian football: Igor Stimac

Understandably, then, it was Chennaiyin who started on an attacking note and created quite a few chances inside the first 20 minutes. But its strikers’ lack of sharpness and profligacy meant that the chances were squandered.

While Jordan Murray couldn’t keep his header on target, Connor Shields got a brilliant chance after Rafael Crivellaro released a perfectly-timed through ball. But Mumbai City goalkeeper Lachenpa came off his line to make a save.

Mumbai City, on the other hand, was clinical in front of the goal and took the lead in the 24th minute. Yoell Van Niff floated in a free-kick at the far post from the right and an unmarked Hmingthanmawia headed past Chennaiyin goalkeeper Samik Mitra easily.

Stung by the reverse, Chennaiyin tried its best to score an equaliser but was thwarted by Lachenpa time and again. Mumbai City FC also displayed strong defensive organisation, maintaining its formation and efficiently handling Chennaiyin’s offensive efforts without much difficulty.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz in action during the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC held at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.
Jorge Pereyra Diaz in action during the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC held at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
Jorge Pereyra Diaz in action during the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC held at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

A key issue for Chennaiyin was its predictable strategy -- most of its attacks involved crosses into the box, and it lacked variety in its approach. This made it easier for Mumbai City FC to defend, as it was largely untroubled by any penetrating moves through the middle and could focus on intercepting or clearing the crosses.

Chennaiyin did forge a significant opportunity around the 60-minute mark. Jordan Murray managed to rise above the Mumbai City defenders and direct a header towards the goal, only to be denied by Lachenpa, who made an excellent save at close range.

Chennaiyin had another chance in the 80th minute when substitute Irfan Yadwad showcased his ability with a skillful header, aiming to level the score.

However, Lachenpa once again proved to be a formidable barrier, pulling off a spectacular save to maintain Mumbai City FC’s lead.

Related Topics

Indian Football /

Mumbai City FC /

Chennaiyin FC /

Kalinga Super Cup

