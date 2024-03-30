MagazineBuy Print

Hyderabad likely to host Tri-National women’s football championship

A high-level delegation of TFA and the AIFF have inspected the GMC Balayogi Stadium, which will host the event, securing the venue with floodlights and training facilities for the duration of the tournament.

Published : Mar 30, 2024 22:08 IST , Hyderabad - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Hyderabad has been offered as a venue to host the Tri-National women’s football championship from May 26 to June 4.
Hyderabad has been offered as a venue to host the Tri-National women’s football championship from May 26 to June 4.

In a communication to the Secretary of Sports Authority of Telangana State on March 28, Mr. Satyanarayan, acting secretary general of All India Football Federation (AIFF), said Uzbekistan and Fiji had confirmed participation in the event during the FIFA window.

“The Tri-Nation championship promises to be an exciting event that will showcase the talent and competitive spirit of football from across the globe. With the participation of Uzbekistan and Fiji we anticipate a high level of competition and enthusiasm from players and spectators alike,” he said in the letter.

“We request your support and cooperation in making this event a resounding success and your confirmation before April 2,” it is mentioned.

The AIFF official also sought confirmation regarding venue arrangements, a high-level delegation of TFA and the AIFF have inspected the GMC Balayogi Stadium (Gachibowli) which will host the event, securing the venue with floodlights and training facilities for the duration of the tournament.

“Ensuring adequate seating, amenities and security measures for players, officials and spectators, accommodation and hospitality are the other key areas which have to be taken care off,” the official conveyed.

The AIFF official also suggested arranging accommodation for the teams, officials and delegates in close proximity to the tournament venue.

“We believe that hosting the Tri-Nation championship in Hyderabad will not only promote the sport of football but also enhance the reputation of Telangana as a vibrant hub for international sporting events. We are committed to delivering a worldclass tournament experience that will leave a lasting impression on all participants and spectators,” it was stated in the communication.

A similar letter was also written by the AIFF official to the SATS vice-chairman and managing director.

Related Topics

Indian Football /

AIFF /

All India Football Federation /

Uzbekistan

