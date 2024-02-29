Odisha FC vs East Bengal LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 10 match

Preview
Odisha FC will square off against East Bengal at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on February 29, Thursday at 7:30 PM IST.
The Juggernauts need to fend off intense competition as teams have raised their game to challenge competitively for the coveted top spot in the standings.
East Bengal FC is two points behind (18) the sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC (20) and has a game in hand (16) as compared to the Red Miners (17) too.
Odisha FC leads the second-placed Mumbai City FC (31) by a solitary point (32), and the Juggernauts have played an additional game (16) as compared to the Islanders (15).
