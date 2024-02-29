MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Odisha FC vs East Bengal LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 10 match

OFC vs EBFC Here’s all you need to know ahead of the Indian Super League clash between Odisha FC and East Bengal, happening at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. 

Published : Feb 29, 2024 07:04 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Odisha FC players during a warmup session.
Odisha FC players during a warmup session. | Photo Credit: FSDL
infoIcon

Odisha FC players during a warmup session. | Photo Credit: FSDL

Preview

Odisha FC will square off against East Bengal at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on February 29, Thursday at 7:30 PM IST.

The Juggernauts need to fend off intense competition as teams have raised their game to challenge competitively for the coveted top spot in the standings.

East Bengal FC is two points behind (18) the sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC (20) and has a game in hand (16) as compared to the Red Miners (17) too.

Odisha FC leads the second-placed Mumbai City FC (31) by a solitary point (32), and the Juggernauts have played an additional game (16) as compared to the Islanders (15).

Live streaming/telecast information

When and where is the Odisha FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match kicking-off?
The Odisha FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday, February 29 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
How can you watch the Odisha FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match?
The Odisha FC vs East Bengal ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India

Related Topics

Odisha FC /

East Bengal /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Hazem LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Odisha FC vs East Bengal LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 10 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 10: Haryana Steelers topples defending champion Jaipur Pink Panthers, sets up final clash with Puneri Paltan
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. WPL 2024: Kiran Navgire hits half-century, UP Warriorz beats Mumbai Indians by seven wickets
    Mayank
  5. ‘Safe environment, infrastructure and instilling belief vital at the grassroots,’ says Minerva Academy director Ranjit Bajaj
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Odisha FC vs East Bengal LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 10 match
    Team Sportstar
  2. I-League 2023-24: Rajasthan United strikes twice in injury time to get a point from Shillong Lajong
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa draws with Mumbai City to climb above Kerala Blasters
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC hosts East Bengal as each point becomes crucial with every game
    Team Sportstar
  5. Petr Kratky - The Czech wizard who steadied Mumbai City’s ship in the Indian Super League
    Karthik Mudaliar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Nassr vs Al Hazem LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Odisha FC vs East Bengal LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 10 match
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 10: Haryana Steelers topples defending champion Jaipur Pink Panthers, sets up final clash with Puneri Paltan
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. WPL 2024: Kiran Navgire hits half-century, UP Warriorz beats Mumbai Indians by seven wickets
    Mayank
  5. ‘Safe environment, infrastructure and instilling belief vital at the grassroots,’ says Minerva Academy director Ranjit Bajaj
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment