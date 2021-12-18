ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Live Score: Vinit on the bench for OFC; Germanpreet makes first start for CFC

Welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of this evening's Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash being played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa. This is Aneesh Dey bringing you all the pre-match buildup and live updates from the match.

06:35- Official lines are out!!

Chennaiyin FC: Kaith (GK), Slavko, Narayan, Jerry, Reagan, Ariel, Vladimir, Thapa, Germanpreet, Murzaev, Chhangte

Subs: Debjit (GK), Salam, Deepak, Edwin, Meetel, Suhail, Johnson, Rahim, Lukasz.

Coach: Bozidar Bandovic

Odisha FC: Kamaljit (GK), Sailung, Gaurav, Mongil, Lalruatthara, Thoiba, Paul, Javi, Isaac, Aridai, Jonathas

Subs: Ravi (GK), Sebastian, Deven, Vinit, Isak, Krasniqi, Nandhakumar, Daniel, Jerry.

Coach: Kiko Ramirez

6:15 PM- Here's what happened when both teams met the last time!!

The Marina Machans edged out the Kalinga Warriors in their previous #HeroISL meeting! #CFCOFC #LetsFootball @ChennaiyinFC @OdishaFC pic.twitter.com/VP3fNBCBT8 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 18, 2021

6:00 PM- Here's how we think the two sides could line up today!!

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ariel Borysiuk, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vladimir Koman, Anirudh Thapa (C), Edwin Vanspaul and Lukasz Gikiewicz.

Odisha FC Predicted XI: Kamaljit Singh (GK); Henry Antonay, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil, Lalruatthara; Vinit Rai (C), Thoiba Singh; Jerry Mawihminthanga, Javier Hernandez, Nandha Sekar; Jonathas Cristian.

5:45 PM- Injury updates ahead of the match!!

In the Chennaiyin FC camp, Rafael Crivellaro has started with light training but remains unavailable for selection. The Odisha FC camp will be without defender Sahil Panwar who is being supervised by the medical team.

MATCH PREVIEW: ISL 2021-22: Odisha aims to bounce back against Chennaiyin after Jamshedpur drubbing

Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC began with two wins, but from there on it has been a start-stop show. The sides will need to rediscover their mojos when they clash in an Indian Super League match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams have their share of problems to address, and Chennaiyin has quite a few of them. One of them is whether it should replace its goalkeeper Vishal Kaith.

RELATED| ISL 2021-22 Points Table

The 25-year-old has come under fire for his below-par performance in the last few matches including the team’s previous contest against Mumbai City FC. But coach Bozidar Bandovic said he’s fully behind his ward. “Not at all. He will play. I have no doubt about it,” said the coach.



After the heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of Jamshedpur FC, Odisha will be without its main custodian Arshdeep Singh due to an injury and their full-backs Sahil Panwar and Shubham Sarangi, who too are injured and will miss the match against Chennaiyin.

PODCAST: Our reporters Aashin Prasad and N Sudarshan review matchweek 2 of the 2021-22 season of the Indian Super League and analyse the teams and their performances in this episode of The Full Time Show. Listen in -

The head coach of Odisha Kiko Ramirez said: “They [Chennaiyin] have good numbers in defensive actions. We have good numbers in offense, in scoring goals but we concede more than we want. Chennaiyin don't concede many goals but they also haven't scored many.”

Bandovic said he has full belief in his players and trust his forwards to seize the moment. "Mirlan [Murzaev], Lucas [Gikiewicz] and Rahim [Ali] are scoring at practice and I am sure it’s a matter of that moment,” he said.s.

Where to watch?