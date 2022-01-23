ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Predicted XI

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will play Odisha FC (OFC) in match 53 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

The match, which was supposed to take place on January 8, was cancelled after Covid-19 complications in the ATKMB camp.

Juan Ferrando's ATKMB is currently seventh on the table with 15 points from nine games. With a win today, the Mariners can climb into the top four. It will not be an easy outing for them. Odisha FC has shown that it can be a tricky opponent. Also, the Mariners have not played a match for a considerable period, which can work against them.

Odisha FC sacked its head coach Kiko Ramirez and appointed Kino Garcia as the interim coach. With a win under his belt against NorthEast United FC, Kino Ramirez will be confident of three points against Ferrando's men.

The Kalinga Warriors are sixth with 16 points from 11 games. They also have a chance of breaking into the top four with a win today.

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI: Avilash Paul (GK), Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal (C), Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, David Williams, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco.

Odisha FC Predicted XI: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Lalhrezuala Sailung, Hector Ramirez, Victor Mongil, Sahil Panwar, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Javier Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aridai Suarez.