ISL 2021-2022 Live ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Krishna starts for ATKMB; Aridai absent from OFC squad

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of this evening's ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash being played at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

8:35pm- Official lineups are out!!

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh (GK), Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, David Williams, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna.

Subs: Shaikh (GK); Sumit, Gursimrat, Prabir, Abhishek, Bidyananda, Lenny, Sahil, Kiyan.

Coach: Juan Ferrando

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Lalhrezuala Sailung, Victor Mongil, Hector Ramirez, Sahil Panwar, Javier Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Liridon Krasniqi, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga.

Subs: Ravi (GK); Gaurav, Hendry, Sebastian, Nikhil, Paul, Akshunna, Nikhil, Remtluanga

Coach: Kino Garcia

8:20pm: Head-to-head record of both the teams!!

The two sides have faced each other twice. The Mariners have won both matches. ATK Mohun Bagan is one of the two active teams, which has never lost to Odisha FC. The other team is FC Goa.

MATCH PREVIEW: ISL 2021-22: Mohun Bagan faces Odisha FC test

ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to regain the rhythm as it returns to Indian Super League (ISL) action after missing three rounds of action owing to a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad.

The Mariners take on Odisha FC at Fatorda on Sunday, in the rescheduled fixture of the January 8 engagement that was called off after some players in the former’s camp reported positive for the infection.

RELATED: ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Predicted XI

In its last outing on January 5, ATK Mohun Bagan was held to a 2-2 draw by Hyderabad FC. It now remains to be seen how much form and fitness the last year’s runner-up has regained after the COVID-19 induced 18-day break.

The Mariners have remained unbeaten in the last five games and presently have a tally of 15 points from nine matches. A win on Sunday would take them to the top-four with two games in hand.

While ATKMB bolstered its backline with the addition of Sandesh Jhingan, the team will be missing the services of playmaker Hugo Boumous, who is suspended for the tie.

Odisha returned to winning form in its previous outing against NorthEast United FC and will be using the newfound momentum against the supposed might of ATKMB. Ever since ATKMB joined the tournament, Odisha FC could not beat the former in the two meetings they had so far.

Odisha FC’s new coach Kino Garcia will be keen to find a win and get the team back in contention for the top-four slot. Odisha FC has 16 points from 11 matches.

