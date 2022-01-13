ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin and Hyderabad share the spoils with 1-1 draw

Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC played out a 1-1 draw with a goal each in the first half at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here in Fatorda on Thursday.

Despite taking the lead in the 13th minute, Chennaiyin FC found itself once again outplayed by its opponents as Hyderbad looked the more impressive side on the park. The former champion will have to consider itself lucky to salvage a point from this match.

Chennaiyin started aggressively by pressing high and taking the fight to the opposition with some attacking football. Soon, CFC went ahead thanks to a set-piece goal from Sajid Dhot who headed in a free-kick from Anirudh Thapa.

However, after conceding the lead, Hyderabad regrouped and created numerous chances and if not for some stunning saves from Debjit Majumder, the team could have had more than a couple of goals in the first half.

Hyderabad’s persistence though paid off just at the stroke of the break when Javier Siverio headed in an assist from Asish Rai in injury time.

Siverio was the star performer for Hyderabad and could have put his side ahead in the 10th minute but could not get his shot wide of Debjit. In the 22nd minute, he fluffed a header on the right post hitting the side-net.

After the break, HFC continued from where it left off with Edu Garcia setting up a nice pass to Siverio whose shot was saved by a diving Debjit.

CFC slowly got control of the proceedings and did well to thwart any further questions from Hyderabad but was unable to create many chances of its own.

Chennaiyin’s best chance in the second half came when Ninthoinganba Meetel produced a good run on the right and hit one straight on target. However, HFC keeper Laxmikant Kattimani got his fingertips and the ball bounced off the crossbar and fell out of danger.

Result: Chennaiyin FC 1 (Mohammad Sajid Dhot 13) drew with Hyderabad FC 1 (Javier Siverio 45+3).