ISL 2021-22: Ogbeche brace guides Hyderabad to a 3-2 win against FC Goa

It was Bartholomew Ogbeche's night in the Indian Super League as Hyderabad FC defeated FC Goa 3-2 in the Indian Super League at Bambolim on Saturday.

The victory helped Hyderabad (32 points) regain the lead after losing it briefly to ATK Mohun Bagan earlier in the evening while Goa stayed in ninth place with 18 points.

Ogbeche's goals, especially his second, had a touch of drama about them. Ashish Rai sent a long ball from the right for the first and the 37-year-old rose high and headed it in neatly in the 25th minute.

Ogbeche's feat

The Nigerian's next goal saw him naughtily juggle the ball and dance through the defence before finding the corner of the net with a left-footer towards the end of the opening half. That was his 51st ISL goal and it saw him break Sunil Chhetri's record (50 goals) and regain his crown as the highest goalscorer in the league's history.

As it happened: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa highlights

In between, Goa's Jorge Ortiz slotted one neatly home from just outside the box after receiving a long ball from Alberto Noguera.

Hyderabad, which led 2-1 at half-time, had a lot to gain while Goa had nothing to lose as it was near the bottom of the table and hence both sides played attacking football.

Two more goals came in the space of three minutes midway through the second half and Ogbeche had a hand in Hyderabad's third goal too setting the stage for Joao Victor to send a long-ranger past Goa goalkeeper Dheeraj. A few minutes later, substitute Devendra Murgaonkar reduced the margin for Goa with a fine header after receiving a cross from Brandon Fernandes.

The result: Hyderabad FC 3 (Bartholomew Ogbeche 25, 41, Joao Victor 70) bt FC Goa 2 (Jorge Ortiz 36, Devendra Murgaonkar 73).