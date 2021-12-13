ISL 2021-22 News News ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC Predicted XI KBFC goalkeeper Albino Gomes has been ruled out of action for an indefinite period after sustaining an injury during the last home match against Odisha FC. Team Sportstar GOA 13 December, 2021 17:14 IST Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the winner for Hyderabad FC in its last match against Bengaluru FC. - ISL Team Sportstar GOA 13 December, 2021 17:14 IST Hyderabad FC (HFC) will clash against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in Match 28 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on December 13. Manuel Marquez’s HFC has played four matches (W-2, D-1, L-1) and has racked up seven points. It is currently fifth on the table. RELATED: ISL 2021-22: Confident Hyderabad takes on struggling NorthEast UnitedKhalid Jamil’s NEUFC has played five matches (W-1, D-1, L-3) and it currently sits ninth on the table with four points. Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor (C), Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Rohit Danu, Javier Siverio and Bartholomew Ogbeche.NorthEast United FC Predicted XI: Mirshad Michu (GK), Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Khassa Camara, Rochharzela, Hernan Santana (C), Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Mathias Coureur, Deshorn Brown, Sehnaj Singh, Mashoor Shereef. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :