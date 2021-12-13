ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC Predicted XI

Hyderabad FC (HFC) will clash against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in Match 28 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on December 13.

Manuel Marquez’s HFC has played four matches (W-2, D-1, L-1) and has racked up seven points. It is currently fifth on the table.

Khalid Jamil’s NEUFC has played five matches (W-1, D-1, L-3) and it currently sits ninth on the table with four points.

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor (C), Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Rohit Danu, Javier Siverio and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

NorthEast United FC Predicted XI: Mirshad Michu (GK), Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Khassa Camara, Rochharzela, Hernan Santana (C), Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Mathias Coureur, Deshorn Brown, Sehnaj Singh, Mashoor Shereef.