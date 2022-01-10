ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Predicted XI

When Mumbai City FC takes on Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, it will be a battle between two desperate sides.

The former, winless in four consecutive games, will be desperate to get back in form which kept it on top of the table early on in the season.

The latter, Bengaluru FC, will have manager Marco Pezzaiuoili under fire, with the side third from bottom in his first season.

He has taken the risk of benching Sunil Chhetri and the side has not lost since. The Indian forward will be hungry to justify his inclusion in BFC's pursuit to climb up the table.

The defending champion MCFC will need just a draw to go top on the table, while BFC will have the chance to climb two spots if it can pull off a win.

The Islanders secured a 3-1 win against the Blues when both teams clashed earlier in the season.

Mumbai City FC Predicted XI: Mohammad Nawaz, Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Mandar Rao Desai, Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Vikram Singh, Cassinho, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo.

Bengaluru FC Predicted XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Naorem Roshan Singh, Parag Shrivas, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh, Bruno Ramires, Udanta Singh, Jayesh Rane, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva.