ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC Predicted XI

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will be taking on Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in Match 42 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on December 27.

Khalid Jamil’s NEUFC is languishing at the bottom half of the table. The Highlanders have played eight matches, out of which they have won two, drawn one and lost five. In their last match, they lost a thrilling 2-3 encounter to last season runner-up ATK Mohun Bagan.

Des Buckingham’s MCFC has been enjoying a good season overall in this season’s ISL. The ISL champion has 15 points from seven matches. Out of the seven matches, it has won five and lost two. In their last match, the Islanders were given a taste of their own medicine as Kerala Blasters steamrolled them to secure a 3-0 victory.

NorthEast United FC Predicted XI: Mirshad Michu (GK), Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann, Tondonba Singh, Hernan Santana, Khassa Camara (C), Imran Khan, Mathias Coureur, Rochharzela, Lalkhawpuimawia and Suhair Vadakkepeedika.

Mumbai City FC Predicted XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mohammad Rakip, Mandar Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia, Vikram Singh, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh.