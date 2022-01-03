ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC Predicted XI

Odisha FC (OFC) will play Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in Match 48 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on December 3.

Kiko Ramirez's OFC started the season well but has lost the plot midway. The Kalinga Warriors are without a win in their last four matches and has 10 points from eight matches. In their last match, they were thrashed 6-1 by a dominant Hyderabad FC side. \

FOLLOW: ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Score

Des Buckingham' MCFC played out a 3-3 draw against NorthEast United FC and is also winless in its last two matches, However, the Islanders are still top of the table with 16 points from eight matches.

RELATED: ISL 2021-22: Mumbai hoping to return to top form against Odisha

Odisha FC Predicted XI: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Lalhrezuala Sailung, Gaurav Bora, Hector Ramirez (C), Sahil Panwar, Liridon Krasniqi, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Thoiba Singh, Javier Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jonathas Cristian.

Mumbai City FC Predicted XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall (C), Rahul Bheke, Mandar Dessai, Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh and Igor Angulo.