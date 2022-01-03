ISL 2021-22 News News ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC Predicted XI The Kalinga Warriors are without a win in their last four matches and has 10 points from eight matches. Team Sportstar 03 January, 2022 17:00 IST Igor Angulo of Mumbai City FC in action against NorthEast United FC in match 42 of the Indian Super League. - Focus Sports/ISL Team Sportstar 03 January, 2022 17:00 IST Odisha FC (OFC) will play Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in Match 48 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on December 3. Kiko Ramirez's OFC started the season well but has lost the plot midway. The Kalinga Warriors are without a win in their last four matches and has 10 points from eight matches. In their last match, they were thrashed 6-1 by a dominant Hyderabad FC side. \FOLLOW: ISL 2021-22 Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC Live ScoreDes Buckingham' MCFC played out a 3-3 draw against NorthEast United FC and is also winless in its last two matches, However, the Islanders are still top of the table with 16 points from eight matches. RELATED: ISL 2021-22: Mumbai hoping to return to top form against OdishaOdisha FC Predicted XI: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Lalhrezuala Sailung, Gaurav Bora, Hector Ramirez (C), Sahil Panwar, Liridon Krasniqi, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Thoiba Singh, Javier Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jonathas Cristian.Mumbai City FC Predicted XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall (C), Rahul Bheke, Mandar Dessai, Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh and Igor Angulo. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :