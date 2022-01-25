ISL 2021-2022 MCFC vs NEUFC Live: Mumbai City vs NorthEast United, where to watch, updates

Welcome to Sportstar's live updates of this evening's Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash played at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

MATCH PREVIEW

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will be desperate to return to winning ways as it faces NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Tuesday.

The defending ISL champion MCFC has been completely out of tune with just two points from its last five games and sits outside the top four with 17 points from 11 games. Covid-19 postponements have also meant Mumbai has not played since January 10.

"In the last few games we have played some good football but we have not been able to come up with the results. With nine games to go, we are in a good position to finish off strongly in the second half of the season. It starts with NorthEast tomorrow," MCFC head-coach Des Buckingham told the media.

Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United have met 15 times in the league so far, with Mumbai winning seven times, drawing thrice and NEUFC winning five times. The last time the sides met, strikers from both sides shone with NEUFC's Deshorn Brown scoring a hat-trick.

The Jamaican, however, will not be in action, being ruled out with an injury – an absence that MCFC will try to exploit in its pursuit to storm into the top-four.

NorthEast United is winless in its last six games and has conceded the most goals (27) in the league so far.

The Highlanders have had some consolation with the arrival of Austrian Marco Sahanek and former Golden Boot winner Marcelinho in their squad, but wins have not followed yet.

The team will look to solidify its defence as its captain Hernan Santana shifts from centre-back to defensive midfield in the absence of Khassa Camara, who is on National Duty at the African Cup of Nations.

NorthEast United has dropped points from winning positions in five of its last five matches and will try ibe keen to not repet the same against Mumbai.

As Mumbai aims for a win to go second on the table, bottom-placed NEUFC may just be the right setting to start the race back to the top.

