ISL 2019-20: Bottom-placed Hyderabad faces Jamshedpur test in season's last home match

Hyderabad FC, languishing at the bottom of the Indian Super League (ISL 2019-20) table, will play host to seventh-placed Jamshedpur FC in its last home fixture of the season at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Thursday.



Hyderabad FC endured a torrid campaign in its debut season, managing just one win in 16 games and has only six points to its name. The side has to reach double figures to avoid finishing with the lowest points in the ISL. (Chennaiyin finished with nine points last season)

The home side will look to salvage some pride when it takes on Jamshedpur, by finishing off it's last game at home on a high even.

“Tomorrow’s match is really important as it is the last home game match for us. Our performance against FC Goa was not really good. But, we will try our best to win the game tomorrow and get the three points,” Hyderabad FC interim coach Javier Gurri Lopez said on the eve of the game.

“The feeling in the team is very positive and good. You tend to lose momentum when you are at the bottom of the league table like in the last game against Goa. We tried to control the game in the middle by adding one more mid-fielder. However it did not go as expected,” Lopez continued.



“Our situation is very bad. There is no doubt that we play any game to win and tomorrow is no exception. We will try our best to win it for our fans. We want all of them to cheer us for one last time at home,” he added.

Jamshedpur is on a four-game winless run and has conceded 12 goals during this period. Though Hyderabad hasn't been prolific in front of goal, the likes of Marcelinho and Bobo are capable of troubling any defence on their day.



Antonio Iriondo will hope the likes of Noe Acosta and David Grande offer support to Sergio Castel while Aitor Monroy marshals the midfield. “We want to win at any cost. We cannot go in the top four but our job is to play the best match possible,” said Iriondo.