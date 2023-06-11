FC Goa signs Rowllin Borges on loan from Mumbai City FC

Published : Jun 11, 2023 17:53 IST - 1 MIN READ

FC Goa has signed midfielder Rowllin Borges on a season-long loan deal from Mumbai City FC, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Sunday.

Borges, 31, a native of Goa, will play for his home ISL franchise for the first time in his career.

He had a decorated spell with Mumbai City, winning two ISL shields and an ISL trophy since his move to the Islanders in 2019.

“I always felt that I would play for FC Goa one day – like it was my destiny. Something or the other, though, wasn’t aligned for me to play for my home club, but finally, it has come true. I am very happy,” said Borges. “I believe this is the start of a new chapter in my career. And I’m looking forward to contributing to the team’s success.”

Ravi Puskur, Goa’s Director of Football, said, “Rowllin is an established name in Indian football and has proved his credentials in the ISL over the years time and again. He’s a player who will add another dimension to our midfield and his all-action style will definitely be something we will look to utilise to the fullest.

“We have tried in the past to sign Rowllin but that never came to fruition but we’re glad to have been able to cross the bridge this time and I’m sure he’ll make a very positive impact on the team and the dressing room.”