ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal: Predicted playing XI, fantasy team, team news and formation

Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal will square off in match 63 of the ongoing Indian Super League season (ISL 2020-21) at the GMC stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

Csaba Laszlo's side comes into the tie on the back of a 2-1 win against Odisha FC. Meanwhile, Robbie Fowler's team is unbeaten in its last six matches -- two wins and four draws.

Sixth-placed CFC could reach the fourth spot if it comes out on top against East Bengal. A win for the Red and Golds could move past Chennaiyin into sixth with a 2-0 win on Monday. Both clubs have played 11 matches in the tournament.

Here's how the two teams could line-up:

Chennaiyin FC predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Vishal Kaith; Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Memo Moura, Anirudh Thapa; Rahim Ali, Jakub Sylvestr, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Esmael Goncalves

SC East Bengal predicted XI (3-5-2)

Debjit Majumder; Raju Gaikwad, Scott Neville, Daniel Fox; Ankit Mukherjee, Matti Steinmann; Milan Singh, Narayan Das; Harmanpreet Singh, Bright Enobakhare, Jacques Maghoma

Fantasy picks

We have also got you covered for your fantasy Chennaiyin FC and SC East Bengal combined XI. Captaincy pick: Esmael Goncalves (CFC), Vice-captain: Bright Enobakhare (SCEB)

Vishal Kaith (CFC), Eli Sabia (CFC), Reagan Singh (CFC), Jerry Lalrinzuala (CFC), Narayan Das (SCEB), Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Matti Steinmann (SCEB), Bright Enobakhare (SCEB), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Jacques Maghoma (SCEB), Esmael Goncalves (CFC)