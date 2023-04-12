ISL News

Kerala Blasters files appeal to AIFF on disciplinary action for Bengaluru FC walkout

AIFF’s Disciplinary Committee, on April 1, had fined KBFC Rs 4 crore for walking off the pitch and thereby forfeiting its Indian Super League playoff match against BFC in Bengaluru on March 3.

Team Sportstar
12 April, 2023 21:13 IST
12 April, 2023 21:13 IST
Kerala Blasters players, led by their manager Ivan Vukomanovic, walkout during its ISL playoff against Bengaluru FC.

Kerala Blasters players, led by their manager Ivan Vukomanovic, walkout during its ISL playoff against Bengaluru FC. | Photo Credit: R. Parthibhan/Focus Sports

AIFF’s Disciplinary Committee, on April 1, had fined KBFC Rs 4 crore for walking off the pitch and thereby forfeiting its Indian Super League playoff match against BFC in Bengaluru on March 3.

Kerala Blasters has appealed against the punishment imposed on it by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Indian Super League side confirmed on Wednesday.

“Kerala Blasters FC has filed an appeal in the All India Football Federation’s Appeal committee against the disciplinary action on the club for walking off the pitch during their Hero Indian Super League (ISL) playoff match against Bengaluru FC,” the club said in a statement.

Also Read
Super Cup 2023: Sreenidi Deccan upsets Kerala Blasters 2-0; Jumps to top of points table

AIFF’s Disciplinary Committee, on April 1, had fined KBFC Rs 4 crore for walking off the pitch and thereby forfeiting its Indian Super League playoff match against BFC in Bengaluru on March 3.

It also punished the Blasters’ head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, who it said had instigated the team to abandon the match and brought the game into disrepute, with a 10-match suspension from AIFF-held tournaments irrespective of whichever team he is contracted with, along with a fine of Rs 5 lakh under Article 9.1.2 (of the AIFF disciplinary code).

On Wednesday, KBFC lost 0-2 to I-League side Sreenidi Deccan in the Super Cup.

With the loss, KBFC lost the top spot to SDFC, which sits on top as Bengaluru FC locks horns against RoundGlass Punjab.

Read more stories on ISL News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Roy Krishna leaves ATK Mohun Bagan - a look back at his time in the ISL

Ivan Vukomanovic - Helping creative flair bring results for Kerala Blasters FC

Kerala Blasters stuns Mumbai City, give MCFC a taste of their medicine

Slide shows

ISL season 6: Opening ceremony in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us