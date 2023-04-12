Kerala Blasters files appeal to AIFF on disciplinary action for Bengaluru FC walkout

Kerala Blasters has appealed against the punishment imposed on it by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Indian Super League side confirmed on Wednesday.

“Kerala Blasters FC has filed an appeal in the All India Football Federation’s Appeal committee against the disciplinary action on the club for walking off the pitch during their Hero Indian Super League (ISL) playoff match against Bengaluru FC,” the club said in a statement.

AIFF’s Disciplinary Committee, on April 1, had fined KBFC Rs 4 crore for walking off the pitch and thereby forfeiting its Indian Super League playoff match against BFC in Bengaluru on March 3.

It also punished the Blasters’ head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, who it said had instigated the team to abandon the match and brought the game into disrepute, with a 10-match suspension from AIFF-held tournaments irrespective of whichever team he is contracted with, along with a fine of Rs 5 lakh under Article 9.1.2 (of the AIFF disciplinary code).

On Wednesday, KBFC lost 0-2 to I-League side Sreenidi Deccan in the Super Cup.

With the loss, KBFC lost the top spot to SDFC, which sits on top as Bengaluru FC locks horns against RoundGlass Punjab.